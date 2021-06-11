American Legion baseball in summer 2020 was a chaotic business that ultimately was cut short, like so many things at that unique juncture in history.
Now, area Legion teams are expecting once again to play out a full and uninterrupted schedule. The season already is underway, with teams from the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, the Palouse and the Camas Prairie in action.
The Moscow Blue Devils, who held an 18-4 record when their season was called off because of the pandemic, are off to another hot start at 6-1 in North Idaho Single-A competition. Moscow boasts an experienced roster, including several athletes who were members of the offshoot “Rebel Devils” team that formed to continue playing baseball after official Legion action was canceled.
“We have the core, the nucleus of our guys back,” Blue Devils coach Stan Mattoon said.
Standout Blue Devils include seniors Chad Redinger, Isaac Staszkow, Ryan Delusa and Mack Hagenbaugh, along with 19-year-old returners Hayden Thompson, CJ Anderson and Connor Akins.
“We’re excited to have three older guys to mentor our younger ones,” Mattoon said. “I do think this is one of the teams that once we get rolling, we could be hard to stop.”
Mattoon, who cited the Camas Prairie Zephyrs out of Grangeville and the Lewis-Clark Cubs as notable rivals for the Single-A league title, thinks the Blue Devils have a high ceiling for regular season and postseason success.
The Pullman Posse opened their season this past weekend with an 8-7 loss to Mead.
