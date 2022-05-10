ROSALIA — Maci Brantner blasted a home run and Kenzi Pedersen pitched 12 strikeouts in five innings of one-hit ball in Game 1 while Madison Cloninger totaled six hits on the day as Garfield-Palouse concluded its season with a Southeast 1B League doubleheader sweep Monday of Tekoa-Rosalia.
The scores were 15-4 and 17-7.
Cloninger racked up three hits apiece in the two games, including a triple in Game 1 and a double in Game 2. The Vikings (9-8, 6-6) narrowly missed out on a postseason berth, finishing fourth in their league when the cutoff was third.
“It was just a great ending to a great season,” Gar-Pal coach Rochelle Pedersen said. “I’ve been with the senior class on this team since they were in T-ball, so it’s kind of bittersweet.”
GAME 1
Garfield-Palouse 564 00—15 14 3
Tekoa-Rosalia 103 00— 4 1 7
Kenzi Pederson and Megan Olson; McElberg and Paige Brown.
Garfield-Palouse hits — Madison Cloninger 3 (3B), Clare Bowechop 3, Maci Brantner 2 (HR), Denni Fealy 2, Pederson (2B), Emma Orfe, Morgan Lentz 2.
Tekoa-Rosalia hit — Terrell.
———
GAME 2
Garfield-Palouse 282 014—17 12 3
Tekoa-Rosalia 300 202— 7 3 2
Cloninger and Lentz; Wilkins and Brown.
Garfield-Palouse hits — Kendra Lentz, Fealy 3 (2B), Cloninger 3 (2 2B), Bowechop, Orfe, Pederson, Lentz 2.
Tekoa-Rosalia hits — Lehm 2, Terrell.
Lakeland 8-2, Moscow 7-20
Amanda Pouchnik of Moscow had two hits in each game and homered in the second as the Bears concluded their regular season with a Class 4A Inland Empire League split against Lakeland of Rathdrum at Moscow Community Playfields.
Moscow (9-13-1, 6-2) will have the second seed as it begins its district tournament facing Sandpoint at Lakeland on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
“I think it’s just a matter of the girls believing in themselves,” Moscow coach Katie Habryle said. “When they believe in themselves, they are a very good team. It’s just a matter of executing and believing that they can do it.”
GAME 1
Lakeland 102 104 0—8 9 4
Moscow 511 000 0—7 6 5
Smit, Goncalves (7) and NA; Maya Kees, Amanda Pouchnik and Megan Highfill.
Lakeland hits — See 2 (2B), Avalos, Dyer, Hanna, Smit, Stodinger, Sterling (2B), Walls (HR).
Moscow hits — Pouchnik 2 (2 2B), Highfill (2B), Kaci Kiblen (3B), Angel Sparks (2B), Kelly Stodick.
———
GAME 2
Lakeland 101 00— 2 8 7
Moscow 729 2x—20 13 1
Avalos, Goncalves (4) and NA; Stodick, Highfill.
Lakeland hits — Bryne 2, See 2, 13 NA, Avalos, Goncalves, Sterling.
Moscow hits — Highfill 3 (2B), Kiblen 2 (2 2B), Pouchnik 2 (2B, HR), Robertson 2 (2B), Addie Branen, Bella Fleischman (HR), Sparks, Stodick.
Colton 5-17, DeSales 4-7
COLTON — Rachel Becker drove in six runs in the second game and Maggie Meyer pitched both contests as Colton swept DeSales in a Southeast 1B League doubleheader, 5-4 and 17-7.
In the nightcap, Meyer and Sidni Whitcomb produced four hits apiece and Becker added three.
GAME 1
DeSales 004 000 0—4 3 2
Colton 001 013 x—5 4 4
K. Dunham and H. Dunham. Meyer and Becker.
DeSales hits — Guest, Balof, Renholds.
Colton hits — Sandoval, Becker 2, Pluid.
———
GAME 2
DeSales 410 101—7 10 7
Colton 421 334—17 11 2
Guest, K. Dunham (3) and H. Denham. Meyer and Becker. DeSales hits — H. Dunham 2, Wahl, K. Dunham 3 (2B), Guest, Balof 2 (2B), Kutsch.
Colton hits — Sandoval, Meyer 4, Becker 3 (2B), Pluid, Stout, Schultheis.
GOLF
Greyhounds take seventh
SPOKANE — Parker Legried carded a 78 to lead Pullman to seventh place in the 20-team Inland Empire League golf tournament at Indian Canyon Golf Course.
Pullman finished with a score of 346, 28 strokes behind winner Gonzaga Prep.
Team scores — Gonzaga Prep 318, Mead 321, Lewis and Clark 328, Kamiakin 331, Mt. Spokane 337, Ferris 341, Pullman 346, Chiawana 349, Pasco 359, Shadle Park 359, Southridge 359, Lewis and Clark II 361, Cheney 363, Ridgeline 364, Walla Walla 365, Hanford 398, Central Valley 374, University 375, Rogers 448, Sunnyside 456.
Top placers — Ty Anderson, Mead 68; Matthew Durkin, Gonzaga Prep 73; Stetson Gilbert, Mt. Spokane. 73.
Pullman scores — Parker Legried 78, Trae Fredrickson 86, Karson Wieser 88, Parker Lee 96, Kyle Sagen 116.
Brown, Bears win
Bryden Brown of Moscow claimed medalist honors with a 78 as the Bears took the boys’ team title in the 4A District I-II tournament at an unidentified course.
BOYS
Team scores — Moscow 346, Lakeland 354, Sandpoint 348.
Winner — Bryden Brown, Mos, 78.
Other Moscow scores — Ben Mack 85, Parker Beebe 90, Cam Roeder 94, Luke Zimmer 93.
GIRLS
Team scores — Sandpoint 409, Moscow 454, Lakeland 473.
Winner — Alexa Tuinstra, San, 93.
Moscow scores — Myah Parsons 98, Marissa Lewis 119, Hayes Brown 109, Hannah Gregory 128, Emily Sanford 135.
TENNIS
Pullman girls 7, Shadle Park 0
PULLMAN — The Greyhounds remained perfect in 2A Greater Spokane League play with a sweep of Shadle Park in a makeup event for a weather postponement from last week.
Pullman (9-1, 7-0) won 11 of the 14 total sets played via 6-0 shutouts, and dropped a total of only five games across seven matches.
Coach Dan Vollmer singled out Greyhound freshman Diana Gutierrez Garcia for praise over her strong serving performance in a 6-0, 6-0 No. 3 singles win.
Singles — Rhoda Wang, Pul, def. Danielle Cozzetto 6-1, 6-0; Gwyn Heim, Pul, def. Annika Darlin 6-0, 6-0; Diana Gutierrez Garcia, Pul, def. Alyssa Smith 6-0, 6-0; Subashree Venkatasubramanian, Pul, def. Aliya Alexander 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles — Audrey Pitzer/Lydia Nelson, Pul, def. Kenzie Johnston/Esenya Avila 6-0, 6-1; Lynnlin Qiao/Margot Keane, Pul, def. Rallye Chambers/Mercy Cummins 6-0, 6-0; Kei Bromley/Rachel Lam, Pul, def. Kendal Depner/Claire Darlin 6-0, 6-0.
FOOTBALL
Three Cougs get invitations
Three former Washington State football players have received invitations to NFL rookie minicamps.
Cougars receiver Calvin Jackson Jr. was trying out with New York Jets rookies last week, according to Cougfan.com, and has been invited to a similar Miami Dolphins rookie camp this week.
Offensive lineman Liam Ryan joined the Seattle Seahawks rookie camp during the weekend, and linebacker Jahad Woods has been invited to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ rookie session.