Brewers sending All-Star Josh Hader to Padres for four players

Milwaukee Brewers' Josh Hader pitches during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Kenny Yoo)

 AP Kenny Yoo

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres are close to acquiring All-Star closer Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for recently benched closer Taylor Rogers and three other players, a person with knowledge of the blockbuster deal said Monday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal between NL playoff contenders hasn’t been announced.

The NL Central-leading Brewers are sending one of the game’s top relievers west in exchange for Rogers, right-hander Dinelson Lamet, outfielder Esteury Ruiz and pitching prospect Robert Gasser.

