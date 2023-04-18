SEATTLE — Corbin Burnes pitched 5 innings before leaving with an apparent injury, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Seattle Mariners 7-3 on Monday night for their fourth win in five games.

While the Brewers continued to find success on the West Coast the immediate concern was the status of their staff ace.

The 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner had just recorded the first out of the sixth inning on Julio Rodríguez long fly out to center field. Burnes (2-1) turned toward the Milwaukee dugout and summoned an athletic trainer and manager Craig Counsell and was removed from the game.

