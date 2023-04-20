SEATTLE — Willy Adames drove in the go-ahead run in the 11th inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Seattle Mariners 6-5 on Tuesday night.

Joey Weimer scored on Adames’ groundout against reliever Justin Topa (0-1). Adames finished with three RBI, including a run-scoring double in the third and a solo homer in the sixth.

Christian Yelich hit a leadoff home run against Mariners starter Logan Gilbert and made it 2-0 with an RBI single in the third. Yelich then scored on Adames’ double to push Milwaukee’s lead to three.

