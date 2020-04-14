FIFA VP to AP: International games could be off until 2021
Most international soccer might not be played until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic travel restrictions and the need to give club competitions the chance to resume, a FIFA vice president said Monday.
Victor Montagliani, a Canadian who is president of the governing body for North and Central America and the Caribbean, has been heading a FIFA working group formulating plans to deal with the implications of the world’s biggest sport being largely shut down since last month.
FIFA already has called off matches between countries that were scheduled to be played in March and June. Montagliani, CONCACAF’s president, believes the September, October and November windows for national team matches could be scrapped.
XFL files for bankruptcy, cites COVID-19 crisis
The XFL filed for bankruptcy on Monday, likely spelling the end of the second iteration of the league.
The filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware estimates the organization has between $10,000,001 and $50 million in both assets and liabilities. Former coaches Bob Stoops and Marc Trestman are among the creditors with the largest unsecured claims.
The WWE-backed XFL canceled the rest of its return season last month because of the coronavirus pandemic. It suspended operations and laid off its employees Friday.
ESPN and NFL Network will combine for NFL draft telecast
NEW YORK — ESPN and NFL Network will join forces for this year’s NFL draft. They will produce a broadcast that will air on both networks over all three days.
The April 23-25 draft was originally scheduled to be in Las Vegas but has been moved because of the coronavirus pandemic. It will now originate from ESPN’s headquarters in Bristol, Conn.
Draft hosts and a limited number of commentators will be in-studio but will adhere to social distancing guidelines. Other reporters and analysts will report remotely from home.
ABC will air a separate draft broadcast on Thursday and Friday before simulcasting the ESPN/NFL Network feed on Saturday.