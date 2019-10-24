Bringing the toughness factor

The Splash Sisters might be gone, but Idaho women’s basketball still has one pivotal set of sisters on the team.
Senior Lizzy Klinker and junior Natalie Klinker bring a grittiness to the 2019-20 Vandals that will be key to the team’s pursuit of a second consecutive Big Sky Conference regular-season championship.
The duo from Fairfield, Mont., played a big part in Idaho’s 22-12 record and run to the WNIT Sweet 16 last season.
While the now-graduated Splash Sisters, Mikayla Ferenz and Taylor Pierce, did most of the scoring from beyond the arc, the Klinkers did the dirty work down low, grabbing rebounds and scoring under the basket.
Natalie, a 6-foot-1 post, led the Vandals with 7.8 rebounds per game and is the only returner to start in all 34 games a year ago. Lizzy, a 5-10 stretch wing, was second on the team in rebounds (7.3 per game) and third in scoring (9.3 points per contest).
“(They’re) high energy all the time,” Idaho coach Jon Newlee said. “They don’t take plays off, they don’t take drills off. ... They’re going as hard as they can, 100 mph in everything we do.”
Newlee said the sisters are akin to Dennis Rodman back in the day — they see the ball, and they’re going to do whatever it takes to get it.
The Klinkers got their competitive edge from growing up in a basketball family. The youngest of four siblings, Lizzy and Natalie played together in high school and on the same AAU team, coached by their dad, Marty.
Marty would take Lizzy, Natalie, along with their brother, Tyler, and sister, Molly, and head a mile out the road to their rural Montana school to run practice drills and compete in pickup games against each other.
“Someone would always leave in tears ’cause we were so competitive,” Lizzy said. “That’s where our competitive grit comes from.”
The same outcome was true for their 1-on-1 battles.
“When we’d go play 1-on-1, it was impossible because someone would always leave,” Natalie said. “One of us would always leave crying. We were very competitive.”
Added Lizzy, “We literally couldn’t finish a game.”
College coaches took notice of the Klinkers’ toughness.
Lizzy chose to attend Utah State. Two years later, Natalie picked Idaho. The sisters thought their time playing together was done, but when Lizzy decided to transfer closer to home after her sophomore year, Idaho came calling.
“I talked to Nat and heard what she felt about this program and when I came here, it was exactly what she said,” Lizzy said. “You work hard, you love each other and you play as a family.”
The word “family” — printed on Idaho’s warm-up uniforms — encapsulates the Vandals. But surprisingly, Newlee never had coached a set of actual sisters before the Klinkers.
“They’re the two most physical players in our program, and Nat has been since Day 1,” Newlee said. “Then when Lizzy got here, we had double that physicality.
“They’re knocking people down like bowling pins half the time. Sometimes, they don’t even know they do it.”
Newlee said that despite their knack for toughness and physicality, Natalie and Lizzy actually are two of the most polite players he has coached.
“I have to tell them to stop saying they’re sorry when they knock someone down,” Newlee said.
Off the court, the Klinkers are Big Sky All-Academic honorees, and Lizzy is the president of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.
When the Vandals begin the season Nov. 1 with an exhibition game against Lewis-Clark State at Memorial Gym, you can expect the Klinker family to be on hand in the stands, like they are for all the home games.
“It’s nice having our family be able to travel to one spot knowing that they’re all there for us,” Natalie said.
