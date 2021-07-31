TOKYO — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:
MEDAL ALERT
Britain has claimed swimming gold in the new 4x100m mixed medley relay with a world record of 3 minutes, 37.58 seconds.
The silver went to China in 3:38.86, while Australia took the bronze in 3:38.95.
The relay is a new event where men and women compete together.
The American swimmers were fifth, ending Caeleb Dressel’s bid to win six gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics.
His hopes were snuffed out before he even dove in the pool.
The Americans tried a different strategy than everyone else, going with Dressel on the freestyle while the other seven teams all closed with a woman.
When 18-year-old Torri Huske passed off to Dressel after the butterfly leg, the Americans were more than 7 seconds behind the leaders in last place.
Dressel turned in the fastest time, but it wasn’t nearly enough to chase down all the teams ahead of him.
American BMX racer Connor Fields has been moved out of critical care unit at St. Luke’s International hospital a day after suffering a brain hemorrhage during a horrific qualifying crash at the Tokyo Olympics.
Fields was injured during his third qualifying run when he slammed into the first turn and was hit by two other riders. The 28-year-old from Las Vegas was taken by stretcher to an ambulance.
USA Cycling says Fields spent the night in the ICU and doctors reported no additional bleeding or injuries.
USA Cycling staff have been in contact with his family to navigate his care options. Fields will remain in the hospital until cleared.
Simone Manuel’s Olympics are over.
The American swimmer failed to advance from the semifinals of the 50-meter freestyle. Her time of 24.63 seconds was 11th-fastest, eliminating her from Sunday’s final. Only the top eight advance.
At the 2016 Rio Games, Manuel became the first Black American woman to win an individual swimming gold medal in the 100 freestyle. She also claimed a silver in the 50 free.
This time, her preparations were hampered by overtraining syndrome. She failed to make the U.S. team in the 100 free, leaving the 50 as her only individual event. She did claim a bronze medal in the 4x100 free relay.
Australia’s Emma McKeon was the top qualifier, setting an Olympic record for the second day in a row with a time of 24.00.
MEDAL ALERT
Caeleb Dressel’s busy morning continues.
Just minutes after collecting his gold medal for a world-record victory in the 100 butterfly, Dressel returned to the deck for the semifinals of the 50 freestyle.
He posted the top qualifying time of 21.42 seconds, sending him to Sunday’s final with a chance to win another gold.
In the 100 butterfly, Dressel led right from the start and held off Hungary’s Kristof Milak to win in 49.45 seconds, breaking the mark of 49.50 that he set two years ago at the 2019 world championships.
Milak, winner of the 200-meter butterfly, earned the silver with a blistering 49.68. The bronze went to Switzerland’s Noe Ponti.
MEDAL ALERT
Katie Ledecky has closed out her Tokyo Olympics with another gold medal.
Ledecky became the first female swimmer to capture six individual gold medals in her career with a victory in the 800-meter freestyle.
Ledecky led all the way in a race she hasn’t lost since 2010. But she was pushed hard by Australian rival Ariarne Titmus, who claimed the silver in 8:13.83.
The bronze went to Italy’s Simona Quadarella in 8:18.35.
Ledecky finished the Tokyo Games with two golds, two silvers and a fifth-place finish in the 200 free. She lost her first two individual matchups with Titmus, but finally beat her in the 800.
USA Gymnastics says Simone Biles has decided to withdraw from the Olympic event finals in the vault and uneven bars.
She continues to be evaluated daily to determine whether she’ll compete in the finals for floor exercise and balance beam.
Biles said she was putting her mental health first when she withdrew from the gymnastics team event after one rotation. The U.S. women won silver there. She also decided not to compete in the all-around. American Sunisa Lee won gold in that event.
MyKayla Skinner, who had the fourth highest score in vault during qualifications, will compete in vault finals for the U.S. alongside Jade Carey, who finished with the second highest score. Biles was the defending Olympic champion in the vault.
Hannah Roberts will have the top seed when BMX freestyle makes its Olympic finals debut.
The 19-year-old from Indiana had a two-run seeding average of 87.70 to lead American teammate Perris Benegas by 1.2 heading into Sunday’s finals.
Roberts has already won three world championships.
Gold medal favorite Logan Martin of Australia led the men’s qualifying with a 90.97 average. Rim Nakamura of Japan was second at 87.67.
Riders will get two one-minute runs in the final and scoring will be the average of the two.