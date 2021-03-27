COLBERT, Wash. — Jacob Brown rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns as the Colfax football team beat Northwest Christian 44-6 in a Northeast 2B League game Friday night.
Ryan Henning returned the opening kickoff 84 yards for a Bulldogs TD, and Anthony Becker made three tackles for loss and recovered a punt-block for another score.
The Bulldogs (3-2) won the rushing column 188-47 and induced five turnovers.
“Our defense paved the way for us,” Colfax coach Mike Morgan said. “Holding them to under 100 yards of offense gave us our offense lots of opportunities.”
Colfax 22 0 22 0—44
Northwest Christian 0 0 0 6—6
Colfax — Ryan Henning 84 kickoff return (Trentin Ensley run)
Colfax — Jacob Brown 7 run (Mason Gilchrist run)
Colfax — Gavin Strope 4 pass from Layne Gingerich (pass failed)
Colfax — Anthony Becker punt-block recovery (Ensley run)
Colfax — Brown 47 run (Kolby Slate pass from Gingerich)
Colfax — Brown 24 run (run failed)
NW Christian — 5 run, NA (NA)
Pullman game canceled
Pullman’s game at Shadle Park was canceled because of coronavirus issues, according to the Greyhounds’ athletic Twitter feed. It didn’t specify which team had the issues.
GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Pullman second at district meet
Madison Weber won the 50 freestyle as Pullman finished in second place at the culminating district meet at the University of Idaho Swim Center.
The Greyhounds were second with 63 points, well behind meet winner Cheney’s 142.
Top area placers
Team scores — Cheney 142, Pullman 63, Clarkston 38, Medical Lake 7.
200 medley relay — 2. Pullman (Natalie Armstrong, Madison Weber, Melrose Gilbert, Emma Bryson) 1:58.06; 3. Clarkston (Lisa Higgins, Maddie Wallace, Natalie Graham, Sarah Broemmeling) 2:24.07.
200 freestyle — 2. Gilbert, Pul, 2:10.51; 6. Jordyn Sawyer, Clk, 2:37.87.
200 IM — 2. Armstrong, Pul, 2:29.99.
50 free — 1. Weber, Pul, 25.66; 5. Wallace, Clk, 29.07.
100 butterfly — 2. Jayden Chen, Pul, 1:10.66.
100 free — 2. Gilbert, Pul, 56.46; 6. Wallace, Clk, 1:07.99.
500 free — 2. Graham, Clk, 5:47.58; 3. Armstrong, Pul, 5:53.77.
200 free relay — 2. Clarkston (Wallace, Emma Ulrich, Sawyer, Graham) 2:04.74.
100 backstroke — 2. Graham, Clk, 1:05.09.
100 breaststroke — 5. Ulrich, Clk, 1:43.12.
400 free relay — 2. Pullman (Bryson, Armstrong, Weber, Gilbert) 3:57.11.
COLLEGE SOCCER
Vandals score late, snap Hornets’ streak
Senior Idaho forward Myah Merino angled in a shot from about 20 yards away, scoring with about a minute left to play to lift the Vandals’ soccer team to a stunning 2-1 win Friday against Big Sky foe Sacramento State.
The Hornets (1-1-4, 0-1-2 Big Sky) had not lost in the regular season in 22 matches.
UI junior Maddie Haas fired in a perfect pass from midfield to Merino. On her first touch from the left flank, Merino squeezed a rocketed shot in between a Sacramento State defender and its charging goalie to improve the Vandals to 3-4-0 overall and 3-2-0 in league play.
It was Merino’s fourth game-winning goal of her career. UI has won three straight, and Merino has scored in each.
Vandal freshman Margo Schoesler tallied a penalty-kick goal in the 57th minute.
Goalkeeper Avrie Fox totaled six saves.
Sacramento State 0 1—1
Idaho 0 2—2
Idaho — Margo Schoesler (penalty kick), 57th.
Sacramento State — Aubrey Goodwill (penalty kick), 67th.
Idaho — Myah Merino (Maddie Haas), 89th.
Shots — Sacramento State 14, Idaho 14.
Saves — Sacramento State: Aaliyah Fesili 3; Idaho: Avrie Fox 6.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
WSU’s Leger-Walker regional finalist for All-American honors
ATLANTA — Washington State freshman Charlisse Leger-Walker was named a regional finalist for the 2021 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-American team.
Leger-Walker is one of 52 players named a regional finalist. The 10-member team will be announced April 3.
Leger-Walker became the second player in program history to be named Pac-12 freshman of the year after leading setting the WSU freshman scoring record at 18.8 points per game. The Waikato, New Zealand native scored 20 or more points in 12 games during the 2020-21 season, which also set a WSU freshman record. Leger-Walker is first freshman in Pac-12 history to end the season leading the league in points scored, as she tallied 452 points.
BASEBALL
Arizona State 10, Washington State 0
PHOENIX — Allowing four runs in the first inning, Washington State suffered a Pac-12 loss to Arizona State at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.
Joe Lampe sent Brandon White’s first pitch down the left-field line for a double to spark the big start for the Sun Devils (13-5, 2-2 Pac-12). White (3-1) took the loss after allowing nine hits and eight runs, including seven earned.
Brock Peery of ASU allowed six hits in 6 2/3 innings but walked no one while striking out five.
Collin Montez had two hits for the Cougars (12-6, 1-3), who were without Kyle Manzardo because of a tight hamstring.
Washington St. 000 000 000—0 7 2
Arizona St. 411 022 00x—10 10 0
White, Farland (6) and Meyer, Albrecht. Peery, Bodlovich (7), Hauser (9) and Ferri.
W — Peery (2-0). L — White (3-1).
WSU hits — Montez 2 (2B), Peterson (2B), Van De Brake, McKeon, Meyer, Clifford.
ASU hits — Lampe (2B), Swift 2, McLain 2 (2B), Long, Haas (2B), Murphy 2 (HR), Moss.
TRACK AND FIELD
Local teams wrap up meet
SPOKANE — Idaho claimed 16 individual gold medals, Washington State took home 11 firsts and Lewis-Clark State earned five on the final day of competition at the Whitworth Invite.
MEN
Area placers
100 — 1. Caleb Hagan, UI, 10.45; 2. Ja’Maun Charles, WSU, 10.70; 3. Jurrian Hering, UI, 10.73
200 — 1. Hagan, UI, 21.34; 3. Ryan Davy, WSU, 22.68
400 — 1. Spencer Barrera, UI, 48.15; 2. Ethan Willems, WSU, 49.27
800 — 1. Shea Mattson, UI, 1:53.82; 3. Tim Stevens, UI, 1:56.51
1,500 — 1. Lorenz Herrmann, UI, 3:49.86; 2. Caleb Seely, UI, 3:52.91; 3. Mattson, UI, 3:53.16
5,000 — 1. Gabriel Dinnel, UI, 15:33.32
110 hurdles — 1. Deyondre Davis, UI, 14.43; 3. Adrian Thomas, WSU, 15.12
400 hurdles — 1. Davis, UI, 53.07; 2. Alex Ayers, UI, 53.18
400 relay — 1. WSU (Choates, Charles, Willems, Deringer), 41.29; 3. LCSC 44.50
High jump — 1. Mitch Jacobson, WSU, 6-9 3/4; 2. Joseph Ruddell, UI, 6-07 3/4; 3. Max English, WSU, 6-7 3/4
Long jump — 1. Zach Nunis, UI, 23-10 3/4; 2. Ja’Maun Charles, 22-11 3/4; 3. Joseph Heitman, WSU, 22-7 3/4
Pole vault — 1. Andrew Carlyle, LCSC, 14-0 1/4; 3. Lucas Tailin, WSU, 14-2 1/2
Hammer — 1. Grady Leonard, UI, 193-1; 2. Cullen Williams, UI, 183-5
Shot put — 1. Leonard, UI, 56-10 1/4
Discus — 1. John Kolb, WSU, 173-3; 2. Leonard, UI, 160-10
Javelin — 1. Leon Menten, LCSC, 190-2
Decathlon — 3. Seth Andres, WSU, 5,693 points
WOMEN
Area placers
100 — 1. Skyler Walton, WSU, 11.75; 2. Anika Grogan, LCSC, 12.64
200 — 1. Camryn Crouch, UI, 24.58; 2. Grogan, LCSC, 25.67
400 — 1. Elise Unruh-Thomas, WSU, 57.39; 2. Olivia Martin, UI, 58.57
800 — 1,. Malaina Thacker, UI, 2:13.97; 3. Leah Holmgren, UI, 2:19.38
1,500 — 1. Thacker, UI, 4:26.28; 2. Nell Baker, UI, 4:34.25
5,000 — 1. Celie Mans, UI, 18:27.68
100 hurdles — 2. Jasneet Nijjar, WSU, 14.78
400 hurdles — 1. Ashley Britt, LCSC, 1:03.97; 2. Prabhasha Wickramaraachchi, UI, 1:05.27; 3. Rebekka Kalmback, LCSC, 1:05.57
3,000 steeplechase — 1. Pia Richards, WSU, 11:30.69
400 relay — 1. WSU (Tucker, Walton, Nijjar, Unruh-Thomas), 46.37; 2, UI, 47.38; 3, LCSC, 49.20
Pole vault — 1. Emily Coombs, WSU, 12-10 3/4; 2. Tayla Beavers, WSU, 12-4 3/4; 3. Madison Carson, LCSC, 11-10 3/4
Shot put — 1. Hannah Ringel, UI, 49-6 1/2; 2. Erika Larsen, UI, 42-3 1/2; 3. Julia Parra, WSU, 41-5 1/4
Long jump — 1. Lauren Newman, WSU, 19-5 1/4; 2. Anna Rodgers, WSU, 19-5 1/4; 3. Airiana Dargan, UI, 18-5 1/4
High jump — 1. Kaylee Sowle, WSU, 5-9 1/4; 2. Suzy Pace, WSU, 5-8; 3. Aislinn Overby, WSU, 5-8.
Triple jump — 3. Ellie Grant, UI, 35-04
Hammer — 1. Carolina Ulloa-Daza, WSU, 191-3; 2. Sasha Korolenko, WSU, 172-1
Discus — 1. Delaney Warren, LCSC, 141-11; 2. Audrey Hughes, WSU, 141-5; 3. Keeley Rasmussen, UI, 134-10
Javelin — 1. Kea Stieglitz, LCSC, 135-10;
Heptathlon — 2. Peyton Teevens, WSU, 4,571 points