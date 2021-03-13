COLFAX — Jacob Brown recorded 148 rushing yards and Mason Gilchrist had 75 for Colfax as the Bulldogs routed Reardan 46-6 in 2B Bi-County League football play Friday.
The Bulldogs (2-1) led 46-0 before Reardan (2-1) finally got on the board in the fourth quarter. Brown rushed for three of the six Colfax touchdowns, while Gilchrist ran for two and Kyle Dail passed to Lane Gingerich for the other.
“Reardan and Colfax has been pretty much a one-score game the last five or six years,” Colfax coach Mike Morgan said. “We were up by 13 last year and got beat in the last 10 seconds. I think we were pretty motivated from last year’s game. When our defense was playing so well, the offense had plenty more opportunities.”
Reardan 0 0 0 6— 6
Colfax 14 24 8 0—46
Colfax — Kyle Dail 30 pass from Lane Gingerich (Mason Gilchrist run).
Colfax — Gilchrist 8 run (conversion failed).
Colfax — Jacob Brown 48 run (Trentin Ensley run).
Colfax — Brown 29 run (Kolby Slate pass from Demler).
Colfax — Brown 9 run (Gilchrist run).
Colfax — Gilchrist 16 run (conversion NA).
Reardan — Abe Nelson 7 pass from Mahkai Anderson (conversion failed).
VOLLEYBALL
Vikings sink Pirates
POMEROY — Kenzi Pederson had a big night with 17 kills, 11 digs and eight aces to lead Garfield-Palouse to a 25-19, 25-19, 22-25, 25-19 Southeast 1B League victory against Pomeroy in a volleyball season finale for both teams.
Denni Fealy and Maci Brantner supplied 34 assists and five blocks, respectively, for the Vikings (3-7).
“My girls just finally put it all together,” said Gar-Pal coach Brad Rader. “Serving, digging, defense and offense — they just put it all together tonight. They played unbelievable.”
Pomeroy coach Adam Van Vogt praised the performance of his only senior, Chloe Mayfield, who notched eight kills, seven digs and two aces for the Pirates (2-8). For the rest of his young team, he said, “the experience they get in varsity matches like that tonight is really valuable for moving forward.”