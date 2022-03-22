LEWISTON — Senior Bryden Brown fired a 4-under-par 68 Monday to win the boys’ individual competition at the Lewiston Invitational, played at Bryden Canyon Golf Course here.
The Bears’ boys and girls teams both finished fifth among the seven competing schools.
Coeur d’Alene had two golfers shoot 71 and compiled a team score of 305 to take the boys’ title. Lewiston earned girls’ honors with a score of 367, 15 strokes ahead of second-place Coeur d’Alene.
Mollie Seibly, a sophomore for Lewiston, scored a triple bogey on her first hole and recovered to shoot an 81 and claim the girls’ medal.
Boys
Teams — 1. Coeur d’Alene 305; 2. Lewiston 308; 3. Lake City 329; 4. Post Falls 341; 5. Moscow 342; 6. Sandpoint 350; 7. Clarkston 407.
Medalist — Bryden Brown (Moscow) 68.
Moscow individuals — Bryden Brown 68; Ben Mack 91; Parker Beebe 91; Isaac Harmon 92; Luke Zimmer 106.
Girls
Teams — 1. Lewiston 367; 2. Coeur d’Alene 382; 3. Sandpoint 394; 4. Lake City 421; 5. Moscow 430; 6. Clarkston 439; 7. Post Falls 451
Medalist — Mollie Seibly (Lewiston) 81.
Moscow individuals — Myah Parsons 94; Marissa Lewis 101; Hayes Brown 113; Hanna Gregory 122; Emily Sanford 127.
Golf win for Pullman’s Greeny
SPOKANE — Lauren Greeny won the individual title and the Greyhounds finished in second place out of 10 teams in the Jim Chriver Cup.
Greeney finished with a 4-over-par 76. She hit birdies on both the 13th and 14th holes. Greeney finished the round with a birdie on 18 to win by one shot.
Pullman finished 28 shots behind Mead for the team title. The Greyhounds had a four-shot advantage over third-place Gonzaga Prep.
“I was really happy with both our individual and team results. It was great to kick off the season at a great tournament and score as well as we did,” Pullman coach John Willy said. “There was a lot of great competition here today, and to have Lauren win medalist honors is a great accomplishment. As a team we’re looking forward to continue improving week to week.”
Team — 1. Mead 350; 2. Pullman 378; 3. Gonzaga Prep 382; 4. Lewis and Clark (1) 395; 5. Mt. Spokane 409; 6. Lewis and Clark (2) 502; 7. University 503; 8. Central Valley 506; 9. Shadle Park 510; 10. Ferris 516.
Medalist — Lauren Greeny (Pullman) 76.
Pullman individuals — 1. Lauren Greeny 76; T8. Ryliann Bednar 91; T15. Matiline Rink 101; T20. Gray Peschel 110; 52. Alexis Hendrickson 138.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Troy 10, Kendrick 4
KENDRICK — The Trojans scored 10 runs in the first inning to get their season off to a hot start with a Whitepine League win versus the Tigers.
This was a make-up game from a game that was originally scheduled for March 15.
“Overall, I was happy,” Troy coach Travis House said. “First time we were on grass this season.”
The two teams combined for 18 hits to just four errors in the game. All 18 hits were singles.
Dominick had three singles for Troy (1-0, 1-0). Austin Trout also had a multi-hit game with two singles.
Hunter Taylor had half of the Kendrick (1-1, 1-1) hits with four.
Troy 217 000 0—10 10 3
Kendrick 020 002 0— 4 8 1
Cameron House, Joseph Bendel (6) and Makhi Durrett; Noah Littlefield, Troy Patterson (4), Preston Boyer (7) and Wyatt Fitzmorris. W — House. L — Littlefield.
Troy hits — Dominick Holden 3, Austin Trout 2, Boden DeMeerleer, Joseph Bendel, Brody Patrick, Eli Stoner, Jared Sanderson.
Kendrick — Hunter Taylor 4, Jack Silflow, Troy Patterson, Dale Fletcher, Noah Littlefield.
Genessee 9, Lewiston JV 6
The Bulldogs used a five-run sixth inning to start their season off with a victory in a nonleague win versus the Bengal JV team.
Freshman Kendra Meyer pitched a complete game for Genessee (1-0) and struck out eight. Meyer also added two hits.
Shelby Hanson hit two doubles and a triple and knocked in three runs. Harli Donner had two hits and three RBI and McKenna Miller had a clutch two-run single in the fifth inning.
Sydney Stoneman collected four hits, three of them doubles, for the Lewiston JV team.
Genessee 120 005 1—9 9 2
Lewiston 202 110 0—6 7 2
Kendra Meyer and Maxine English; Sadie Purington and Sydney Stoneman. W — Meyer. L — Purington.
Genessee hits — Shelby Hanson 3 (2 2B, 3B), Harli Donner 2 (2B), Kendra Meyer 2, Ryley Lesemen, McKenna Miller.
Lewiston JV hits — Sydney Stoneman 4 (3 2B), Ashland Schnell 2 (3B), Sadie Purington.
Orofino 18, Kendrick 5
KENDRICK — The Maniacs clobbered the ball and defeated the Tigers 18-5 in a nonleague game.
Orofino (4-2) had 11 hits in the game, eight of them were for extra bases.
“Swung the bat well tonight,” Maniac coach Dylan Midstokke said.
Rilee Diffin and Mylie both hit home runs. Riley Schwartz had two triples and four RBI.
Kaycee Hudson threw a complete game. Hudson struck out 10 while giving up just two hits.
Kendrick (0-1) did not give up, scoring five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning after giving up the first 18.
Orofino 107 (10)0—18 11 3
Kendrick 000 05— 5 2 3
Hudson and Diffin; Taylor, Morgan (5) and Kirk. W — Hudson. L — Taylor.
Orofino hits — Schwartz 3 (2 3B), Zenner 2 (HR, 2B), Johnson 2 (2B), Miller (3B), Diffin (HR), Cochran (2B), Noah.
Kendrick hits — Silflow (2B), Kimberly.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
WSU’s Ryan named to Team USA collegiate team
Washington State freshman Katy Ryan was named to the U.S. Women’s Collegiate National volleyball team roster.
USA Volleyball announced Monday that Ryan was one of the 38 players to join the roster.
Ryan earned Pac-12 all-freshman team honors. The freshman finished her first collegiate season with 249 kills and .329 hitting percentage. Ryan had seven double-digit kill performances including a season-best 19 versus Washington.
The Cougar freshman was also a member of the USA Volleyball Women’s indoor U20 national training team.
The 2022 Collegiate National Team will train June 19-25 in Anaheim, Calif.