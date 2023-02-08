Jaedyn Brown put up 40 points to lead the unbeaten Pullman Greyhounds in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League boys basketball rout of the visiting Rogers Pirates on Tuesday.

“We just got off to another good start like they always do,” Pullman coach Craig Brantner said. “They played great defense, and then we just shot the ball really well and really executed well and got to play a lot of kids on senior night.”

Tanner Barbour provided another 14 points for Pullman (19-0, 9-0), which currently sits at No. 1 in Washington Class 2A state media polling and RPI ratings.