Jaedyn Brown put up 40 points to lead the unbeaten Pullman Greyhounds in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League boys basketball rout of the visiting Rogers Pirates on Tuesday.
“We just got off to another good start like they always do,” Pullman coach Craig Brantner said. “They played great defense, and then we just shot the ball really well and really executed well and got to play a lot of kids on senior night.”
Tanner Barbour provided another 14 points for Pullman (19-0, 9-0), which currently sits at No. 1 in Washington Class 2A state media polling and RPI ratings.
ROGERS-SPOKANE (8-9, 2-7)
Deon Kinsey 2 0-3 4, Hartman Warrick 2 2-6 6, Brady Krebs 3 0-0 7, Devin Holyfield 1 0-0 2, Joey Adams 2 0-0 6, Dejuan Haney 4 1-2 10, Davion Angel 0 2-2 2, Treshon Green 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 5-13 42.
PULLMAN (19-0, 9-0)
Jaedyn Brown 14 6-7 40, Tanner Barbour 6 1-1 14, Lucian Pendry 1 0-0 3, Austin Hunt 0 3-4 3, Dane Sykes 4 1-2 9, Caleb Northcroft 1 0-0 2, Champ Powaukee 3 2-5 8, Alex Bickelhaupt 0 0-0 0, Logan Thompson 1 0-0 2. Totals 30 13-19 81.
Rogers 6 17 8 11—42
Pullman 13 23 21 24—81
3-point goals — Adams 2, Krebs, Haney, Brown 6, Barbour, Pendry.
Potlatch 35, Deary 29
POTLATCH — In a nonleague defensive battle, Potlatch found an edge in the first and third quarters to overcome visiting Deary.
The Loggers (14-5) benefited from a game-high 11 points courtesy of Everett Lovell en route to the win. For the Mustangs (11-7), Gus Rickert led the way with 10 points.
“It’s a tough win for us, and we’ll take a win any way we can get it,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said.
DEARY (11-7)
Laithan Proctor 2 0-0 5, Kalab Rickard 3 0-0 6, Wyatt Vincent 0 0-0 0, Blaine Clark 1 0-0 3, Gus Rickert 4 1-2 10, Dale Fletcher 1 0-0 2, Tucker Ashmead 0 3-4 3. Totals 11 4-6 29.
POTLATCH (14-5)
Chase Lovell 1 1-3 4, Jack Clark 2 0-0 4, Levi Lusby 0 0-0 0, Everett Lovell 4 0-2 11, Jaxon Vowels 4 0-0 9, Sam Barnes 0 0-0 0, Logan Amos 3 1-6 7. Totals 14 2-11 35.
Deary 9 11 4 5—29
Potlatch 13 8 9 5—35
3-point goals — Proctor, Clark, Rickert E. Lovell 3, C. Lovell, Vowels.
JV — Potlatch def. Deary.
Orofino 56, Logos 41
OROFINO — Strong second and third quarters put host Orofino in the driver’s seat en route to a nonleague win against Logos of Moscow.
“We changed up our defensive strategy in the second and third, and we were able to pull ahead,” Maniacs coach Rocky Barlow said.
Joel Scott “did a good job of attacking the rim and finishing strong,” and put up a team-high 21 points for Orofino (10-6), matching the total Seamus Wilson logged for the Knights (6-12).
LOGOS (6-12)
Seamus Wilson 7 4-7 21, Jack Driskill 2 2-2 6, Gus Grauke 0 0-0 0, Zach Atwood 0 0-0 0, Lucius Comis 2 1-2 5, Thomas Bowen 3 0-0 6, Jes Brower 1 1-4 3, Boaz Whitling 0 0-0 0, Oliver Spencer 0 0-0 0, Titus Jankovic 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 8-15 41.
OROFINO (10-6)
Drew Hanna 2 1-3 5, Hudson Schneider 0 0-0 0, Nick Drobish 2 0-2 4, Landon Hudson 1 4-4 7, Trystan Grey 1 0-0 2, Joel Scott 8 4-4 21, Quinton Naranjo 1 1-2 4, Aiden Olive 2 3-3 7, Landon Connelly 1 4-5 6. Totals 18 17-23.
Logos 12 5 7 17—41
Orofino 14 18 15 9—56
3-point goals — Wilson 3, Hudson, Scott, Naranjo.
JV — Orofino 45, Logos 34
Kendrick-CV canceled
Tuesday’s scheduled nonleague game between Clearwater Valley of Kooskia and Kendrick was canceled due to illness in the Clearwater Valley program.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Pullman 54, Rogers 28
The host Greyhounds held visiting Rogers of Spokane scoreless in the opening quarter en route to a Class 2A Greater Spokane League victory.
Ryliann Bednar (15 points) and Meg Limburg (10) headed up the offense for Pullman (7-2, 7-12), while Angelica Cue scored a team-high 11 for the Pirates (2-16, 1-8).
Pullman sits in second place in GSL standings, trailing only Clarkston.
ROGERS-SPOKANE (2-16, 1-8)
Ajah Garza 1 0-0 2, Angelica Cue 4 0-0 11, Donalda Brantley 0 0-0 0, Oxeyonna Ivy 3 0-0 6, Saige Stuart 2 0-0 5, Emily Peabody 2 0-1 4, Leileana Harvey 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 0-1 28.
PULLMAN (7-12, 7-2)
Meg Limburg 4 2-2 10, Jennabee Harris 4 0-2 8, Sophie Armstrong 0 0-0 0, Lacie Sines 0 0-0 0, Lillian Cobos 3 0-1 6, Marissa Carper 1 0-0 2, Suhailey Reyes 3 2-2 8, Sehra Singh 1 2-2 4, Ryliann Bednar 4 7-10 15, Lynnsey Biorn 0 1-2 1. Totals 20 14-21 54.
Rogers 0 14 5 9—28
Pullman 16 15 17 6—54
3-point goals — Cue 3, Stuart.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Bea earns conference honor
FARMINGTON, Utah — Idaho senior forward Beyonce Bea was named the Big Sky Conference’s women’s basketball player of the week, it was announced.
Bea had two double-doubles this past week as the Vandals went 1-1. She tallied 30 points and 10 rebounds as Idaho beat Portland State 77-70 on Thursday. Bea then finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds as the Vandals tried to rally from a 24-point deficit before falling 77-70 to Sacramento State on Saturday.
She has 10 double-doubles this season and three in the past four games. Bea leads the conference in scoring average (21.7) and points (499) and is in the top 10 nationally in those categories.
Idaho next plays at 1 p.m. Saturday at home against Eastern Washington.
Leger-Walker on midseason watch list
ATLANTA — Washington State junior guard Charlisse Leger-Walker was named as one of 30 players named to the Naismith Trophy midseason watch list, it was announced.
Despite missing time to tend to a personal issue in her native New Zealand, Leger-Walker is averaging 18.9 points and 4.6 assists per game. She is 28th nationally in points per game and 55th in assists per game.
The award annually goes to the nation’s top women’s college basketball player.
The Cougars (16-7, 6-6) next play at 6 p.m. Pacific on Friday at No. 25 Colorado.