Browns DE Myles Garrett said COVID ‘kicked my butt, now I’m back’

CLEVELAND — Myles Garrett pushes, shoves and fights 300-pound offensive linemen on a nearly daily basis for a living. A microscopic virus flattened him.
“Kicked my butt,” the Browns star said Friday. “Now I’m back.” Speaking for the first time since testing positive for COVID-19 last month and missing Cleveland’s past two games, Garrett said he experienced moderate symptoms while sick and that he worried about long-term health issues. I lost my smell for almost two weeks, had the body aches, headaches, my eyes were hurting, coughing, sneezing, fever,” he said. “I was in pain.”
Garrett was activated from the COVID list Tuesday, returned to practice the past two days, and despite some stiffness on his first day back on the field, he’s ready to play Sunday when the Browns (8-3) continue their playoff push against the Tennessee Titans (8-3).