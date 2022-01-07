Bruins return from hibernation to thump the Beach

LOS ANGELES — Jules Bernard scored 22 points, Johnny Juzang added 18 and UCLA returned from a 25-day absence caused by COVID-19 on Thursday night to rout Long Beach State 97-68.
The general public was barred from the hastily arranged game between two teams that already met this season. The Beach (4-8) were beaten 100-79 at Pauley Pavilion on Nov. 15.
Bernard’s points were one off his career high and his four 3-pointers tied his career best. But UCLA’s return wasn’t without cost. Second-leading scorer Jaime Jaquez Jr. sprained his right ankle with 1:56 remaining in the first half.
Jadon Jones scored a career-high 27 points for the Beach (4-8) and was their only player in double figures.
USC 77, CALIFORNIA 63
BERKELEY, Calif. — Isaiah Mobley had 19 points and nine rebounds and sparked a late surge to help keep Southern California unbeaten as the Trojans held off California.
Playing for the first time in nearly three weeks after having three games postponed or canceled because of COVID-19 issues, USC (13-0, 3-0 Pac-12) pulled away with a pair of big runs in the second half to extend its best start since winning its first 14 in 2017.
Mobley opened the game with a thunderous one-handed dunk, made several clutch jumpers and played strong defense. Drew Peterson scored a season-high 17 points for the Trojans, and Boogie Ellis added 14 points and four rebounds.
Grant Anticevich had 19 points for California (9-6, 2-2), and Jordan Shepherd added 17 points.
The Golden Bears lost despite becoming the first team to shoot better than 40% against the Trojans.