Oakland Athletics' Ryan Noda walks away after striking out against Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryce Miller during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryce Miller, left, is greeted by pitcher Luis Castillo in the dugout after pitching sixth innings against the Oakland Athletics in a baseball game Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryce Miller throws to an Oakland Athletics batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Oakland Athletics pitcher Ken Waldichuk throws to a Seattle Mariners batter during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez hits an RBI single against the Oakland Athletics during the fouth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Seattle Mariners' Sam Haggerty hits a two-run double against the Oakland Athletics during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
SEATTLE — Bryce Miller limited Oakland to two hits over six shutout innings to continue his spectacular early success, and the Seattle Mariners used a big inning to beat the Athletics 6-1 on Wednesday night.
Seattle scored five times and sent 11 batters to the plate in the fourth inning, providing more than enough offense for Miller and a trio of relievers.
Miller (3-1) has pitched at least six innings in each of his five starts. He’s allowed just two hits in three of the five outings and has allowed four earned runs in 31 1/3 innings. He’s the first pitcher since at least 1901 to throw at least six innings and allow four or fewer hits in each of his first five appearances.