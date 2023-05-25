SEATTLE — Bryce Miller limited Oakland to two hits over six shutout innings to continue his spectacular early success, and the Seattle Mariners used a big inning to beat the Athletics 6-1 on Wednesday night.

Seattle scored five times and sent 11 batters to the plate in the fourth inning, providing more than enough offense for Miller and a trio of relievers.

Miller (3-1) has pitched at least six innings in each of his five starts. He’s allowed just two hits in three of the five outings and has allowed four earned runs in 31 1/3 innings. He’s the first pitcher since at least 1901 to throw at least six innings and allow four or fewer hits in each of his first five appearances.

