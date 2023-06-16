TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t in a rush to declare a winner in the competition for Tom Brady’s old job.

While 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick Baker Mayfield and inexperienced third-year pro Kyle Trask continue to make strides in learning a new offense being installed this offseason, coach Todd Bowles says he won’t announce a starting quarterback before training camp begins late next month.

“Some time during camp or right after there will be a decision made,” Bowles said during the team’s mandatory minicamp this week.