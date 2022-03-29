Bueckers leads UConn to 14th straight Final 4

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Paige Bueckers scored 15 of her 27 points during two overtime periods, and UConn beat North Carolina State 91-87 to extend the Huskies’ record women’s Final Four streak to 14 straight Monday night.
The Huskies, who had been 0-for-5 in overtime in the NCAA Tournament, will face top seed Stanford on Friday night in the national semifinals in Minneapolis.
Bueckers, who grew up 10 miles outside the site of the Final Four, scored the first five points in the second overtime to lift the Huskies (29-5).
Louisville 62, Michigan 50
WICHITA, Kan. — Hailey Van Lith scored 22 points, Olivia Cochran made a series of crucial baskets in the final minutes, and Louisville held off Michigan in a physical game.
Chelsie Hall added 15 points and Emily Engstler balanced out a poor shooting night with 16 rebounds and some big plays on defense, helping the top-seeded Cardinals (29-4) advance to face South Carolina this weekend in Minneapolis.
The Cardinals finished off their second win over the Wolverines this season from the foul line.