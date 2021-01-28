Missing star senior point guard Isaac Bonton — who was sidelined by a case of the flu — Washington State’s men’s basketball team couldn’t find a flow in the first half. Host Colorado got hot early offensively and capitalized on WSU’s scoring lapses, piling up a 19-point lead a couple of minutes before the break.
The Cougars rediscovered their rhythm in the second period, snipping their deficit to six points midway through. But the Buffaloes answered with timely 3-pointers and leaned on foul shots to stifle WSU’s comeback bid in a 70-58 win Wednesday at the CU Events Center in Boulder, Colo.
“We just fought; that’s all it was,” freshman guard TJ Bamba said of Wazzu’s bounce-back. “I hate losing. Everybody on the team hates losing. We came out in the second half and said, ‘We’re not going out like that.’
“If we gave that energy in the first half, it would’ve been a completely different game.”
WSU (9-7, 2-7 Pac-12) dropped its sixth consecutive game, and second straight against CU (13-4, 7-3), which overcame an 18-point deficit last week at Beasley Coliseum to down the Cougars.
The Buffs surged ahead to stay with a 20-0 run spanning about five minutes in the first. The run concluded after a deep 3 from Jeriah Horne at the 8:07 mark, which put CU up 29-11.
Colorado didn’t commit a turnover during the spurt. The Buffaloes buried 7-of-8 3-pointers, shot 56 percent from the field and took advantage of eight Wazzu giveaways in the half.
“We kinda got hit with a barrage of 3s early in the game — similar to the game at our place, except it was them instead of us,” WSU coach Kyle Smith said.
Bamba, a Colorado high school product, sparked the Cougars late in the first and throughout their retort in the second. His triple with 4:38 left in the first cut the Colorado lead to 11 before another slight Buffs response.
Bamba didn’t play in WSU’s last game, but tallied 13 points in this one, 10 after the break to lead a resurgent WSU team that began to buckle down defensively at the perimeter and force the Buffaloes into turnovers — and lengthy droughts.
The Cougars held CU scoreless for five minutes partway through the second. Freshman center Dishon Jackson made a handful of solid defensive plays during the rally. He hit a hookshot, then Noah Williams followed with a block on the other end and Ryan Rapp knocked down a midrange jumper to make it 49-43 with 9:01 remaining.
WSU outscored CU 34-31 in the second half after entering intermission down 15 points.
Colorado answered with another make from distance. The Buffs’ exceptional ball movement and free-throw prowess late restored a double-figure advantage, and WSU couldn’t muster enough to get any closer down the stretch.
“I felt like we could climb our way back in. I was proud of the guys — they did,” Smith said. “We got it to six, but they made a couple of plays. ... It was too big a hurdle to climb.
“It felt like we had a chance to make something happen, but we gotta get shots. We gotta get shots.”
The Buffs, the top free-throw shooting team in the country, went 20-for-23 from the stripe.
“They don’t miss ‘em,” Smith said. “It’s a great thing to have. You get late in the game, they stretch you out, put a lot of pressure on you. And when McKinley (Wright IV) has the ball in the middle of the floor, he’s gonna penetrate and get guys to the foul line.”
CU also assisted on 16 of its 20 field goals.
Wright IV, Colorado’s standout senior and an NBA prospect, led all players with 16 points, shooting 11-for-11 on freebies. Wright doled out seven assists. Horne totaled 15 points and 260-pound post Evan Battey chipped in 14.
Jackson scored 12 points and nabbed eight rebounds. He shot 3-for-10 from the floor and 6-for-8 from the free-throw line. Williams had a team-high 15 points and Bamba added five boards to his career night.
Wazzu’s offensive production was lacking without the services of Bonton, who scores 18 points per game on average.
“He’s going to make us pick our energy up, and that translates to the defensive end, so we can make more stops,” Jackson said of Bonton.
WASHINGTON ST. (9-7, 2-7)
Jakimovski 0-2 0-0 0, Abogidi 1-5 0-0 2, Jackson 3-10 6-8 12, Rapp 4-7 0-0 9, Williams 6-12 0-0 15, Rodman 1-3 0-0 2, Bamba 5-9 1-1 13, Kunc 2-4 0-0 5, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Fitzgerald-Warren 0-0 0-0 0, Markovetskyy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 7-9 58.
COLORADO (13-4, 7-3)
Battey 4-8 6-6 14, Walton 1-1 1-2 4, Parquet 1-4 0-0 2, Wright 2-7 11-11 16, Schwartz 2-7 0-0 6, Horne 6-9 0-1 15, Daniels 1-3 0-0 3, Walker 2-3 2-3 7, Barthelemy 1-2 0-0 3, da Silva 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-44 20-23 70.
Halftime: Colorado 39-24. 3-point goals: WSU 7-20 (Williams 3-7, Bamba 2-3, Rapp 1-2, Kunc 1-3, Jakimovski 0-1, Rodman 0-1, Abogidi 0-3), Colorado 10-17 (Horne 3-5, Schwartz 2-5, Barthelemy 1-1, Daniels 1-1, Walker 1-1, Walton 1-1, Wright 1-2, Parquet 0-1). Fouled out: Jackson. Rebounds: WSU 24 (Jackson 8), Colorado 23 (Battey, Horne 5). Assists: WSU 7 (Rapp, Williams 2), Colorado 16 (Wright 7). Total fouls: WSU 21, Colorado 14.
