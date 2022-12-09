CLARKSTON — The Colfax girls basketball team notched a 72-45 nonleague win Thursday against host Clarkston in a doubleheader.

“This was awesome to see,” Colfax girls coach Jordan Holmes said. “I’m proud of my kids for how much they stepped up tonight.”

In the nightcap, the Clarkston boys downed Colfax 65-59.

