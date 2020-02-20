GENESEE — With Genesee trailing by eight points at the half and Butte County star Kiya McAffee having already scored 17 in a play-in game Saturday, Bulldogs coach Greg Hardie made a decision. He wanted Regan Zenner to guard McAffee the rest of the game.
That adjustment proved fruitful as Zenner held McAffee to just four points the rest of the game and the Bulldogs rallied to punch their tickets to State.
Genesee, the state runner-up a year ago, opens its Idaho Class 1A Division I tournament at 7 p.m. Pacific today against Rimrock (23-1).
The Bulldogs (17-9) — who fell in the 2019 state title game to Shoshone — are led offensively by Bailey Leseman (12.8 ppg), Lucie Ranisate (8.4 ppg), Claira Osborne (8.3 ppg), and Emerson Parkins (7.3 ppg).
Leseman caught fire during last year’s state tournament and appears to be heating up again: She hit four 3s in her team’s most recent contest, with three of those coming in the third quarter, when the Bulldogs surged ahead.
Notching a comeback win to get to State could prove a boon, Hardie said, if his team gets into a hole this week, “since we know we have the ability and the toughness to come back.”
Would Hardie say he almost preferred taking the long route to State, given the way it prepared his team?
Hardie prefaced his answer by noting that — of course — his team would have loved to have punched its ticket 10 days earlier, when it first had an opportunity to do so.
“But I felt like it was actually an advantage to us last year to keep playing (in four loser-out games to qualify for State), because I felt like we were able to build confidence winning those games.
“Even though it’s tiring — with the bus travel and all that — I felt like it helped us having four loser-out games (again this year). So while we’re tired, just from the constant play and travel, I don’t think their hearts are tired.”
