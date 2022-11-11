YAKIMA — Colfax’s volleyball team now is two victories away from securing a 16th state championship.
The Bulldogs advanced to the semifinal round of the Washington Class 2B state tourney after beating Granger 25-14, 25-12, 25-15, then downing Adna 25-20, 25-13, 25-23 on Thursday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
“Today was a successful day I’d say,” Colfax volleyball coach Megan Dorman said. “They played consistently and everyone had their chance to shine tonight.”
With the wins, fourth-seeded Colfax (17-2) will play top-seeded Kalama (22-0) at 9:45 a.m. today at the same site for the right to advance to the title match.
Against the 13th-seeded Spartans, Brynn McGaughy had 14 kills, Jaisha Gibb finished with 17 assists and Lauren York tallied 14 digs.
In the match versus the fifth-seeded Pirates, McGaughy chipped in 13 kills and York had 16 assists.
McGaughy added seven blocks combined in the two matches.
The Bulldogs know they will have a fight on their hands against the Chinooks.
“They have a bunch of seniors,” Dorman said. “They hit the ball extremely well, and their setter does a good job of spreading the ball around. If we come out and be agressive, I think we’ll have a chance to win.”
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL Idaho 122, Walla Walla 48
The Idaho men’s basketball team used a 19-0 first-half run to break open a close game and cruised to a nonconference win against NAIA Walla Walla at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
Six players hit double figures for the Vandals (1-1), seven players had nine or more, eight had eight or more and nine had seven or more points.
Sophomore forward Terren Frank had 24 points and five steals in 20 minutes to lead Idaho, which was 46-for-72 (63.9%) from the field, including 14-of-25 (56%) from beyond the arc. Junior forward Isaac Jones finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Sophomore guard Dominique Ford tallied 16 points, eight rebounds and
four assists. Freshman forward Nigel Burris contributed 13 points and six rebounds. Sophomore guard Yusef Salih chipped in 12 points. Senior forward Michael Hanshaw had 10 points and six rebounds. Senior guard Divant’e Moffitt finished with nine points and 10 assists.
Andrew Vaughn finished with 14 points for the Wolves, who used the game as an exhibition and finished 19-of-58 (32.8 percent) shooting overall and was 4-of-15 (26.7 percent) from 3-point range.
The Vandals held huge advantages in rebounding (49-26), assists (25-6), bench points (48-17), fast-break points (25-1), points off turnovers (32-3), points in the paint (60-18) and second-chance points (18-8).
Idaho next plays at noon Sunday at Omaha.
Goilden 4-15 0-0 8, Olsen 0-3 0-0 0, Vaughn 5-12 2-4 14, Murray 1-3 1-2 3, Freeman 3-3 0-0 6, Borges-Paraizo 2-4 1-3 6, Mireles 1-4 0-0 3, Nichols 0-1 0-0 0, Daley 1-3 2-2 4, Moncion 0-3 0-0 0, Thuc 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas-Perez 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 19-58 6-11 48.
Smith 2-3 1-4 7, Moffitt 3-7 2-4 9, Frank 9-13, 3-3 24, Salih 3-4 3-4 12, Jones 10-13 2-2 22, Hanshaw 5-6 0-0 10, Walker 3-4 0-2 8, Hatten 0-3 1-2 1, Burris 6-8 0-1 13, Ford 5-11 4-6 16. Totals 46-72 16-28 122.
Halftime — Idaho, 70-23. 3-point goals — Walla Walla 4-15 (Vaughn 2-4, Borges-Paraizo 1-2, Mireles 1-3, Olsen 0-1, Daley 0-1, Golden 0-2, Moncion 0-2), Idaho 14-25 (Salih 3-3, Frank 3-5, Smith 2-3, Walker 2-3, Ford 2-5, Moffitt 1-2, Burris 1-2, Hatten 0-2). Fouled out — Thuc. Rebounds — Walla Walla 26 (Murray 7), Idaho 49 (Jones 10). Assists — Walla Walla 6 (Freeman, Moncion 2), Idaho 25 (Moffitt 10). Total fouls — Walla Walla 20, Idaho 8. A — 1,549.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLIdaho falls in three
PORTLAND, Ore. — Freshman middle hitter Madison Wilson finished with eight kills, but the Idaho volleyball team dropped a 25-9, 25-15, 25-15 Big Sky Conference decision to Portland State at Viking Pavilion.
Freshman setter Kate Doorn contributed 15 assists for the Vandals (4-21, 1-12), who have dropped their past five matches. Freshman Aine Doty chipped in with six digs. Senior outside hitter Allison Munday had three total blocks.
Idaho next plays at 7 p.m. Saturday at Sacramento State.