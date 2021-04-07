GENESEE — In a Whitepine League baseball doubleheader Tuesday, Genesee (2-2, 2-1) picked up its first two wins of the season by scores of 24-4 and 11-6 against visiting Lapwai.
Linescores were not available at press time.
Clearwater Valley 10, Potlatch 7
KOOSKIA — Clearwater Valley of Kooskia bounced back from a five-run deficit against Potlatch to prevail in Whitepine League action.
Connor Jackson had two hits with a double for the Rams (1-2, 1-1), and Luke Olsen and Anthony Fabbi had doubles of their own.
“He’s batting about .700,” coach Josh Bradley said of Jackson.
Both teams were scoreless through the first two innings before the Loggers completed five runs in the third. Clearwater Valley came back with five runs of its own in the fourth, then five more in the sixth to take the lead.
“In the fourth inning, we got the bats going a bit,” Bradley said. “Made them make some mistakes. Started putting the ball in play and hitting it.”
Potlatch 005 002 0—7 6 5
CV 000 505 x—10 6 0
T. Howard, J. Biltonen (4), B. Carpenter (5) and A. Palmer. A. Martinez, C. Jackson (3), R. Shown (6) and Shown, Martinez (6).
Potlatch hits — Howard 3 (2B), S. Barnes, I. McNeal, G. Ely.
Clearwater Valley hits — Jackson 2 (2B), Shown, J.J. Propst, A. Fabbi (2B), L. Olsen (2B).
SOFTBALL
Lewiston 13, Moscow 0
Samantha Mader had a fourth-inning grand slam and struck out nine in the circle as the Bengals run-ruled the Bears in Inland Empire League play at the Moscow Community Playfields.
Lewiston (10-1, 5-0) got contributions up and down the lineup, something coach Kristin Delp said has been key to the start of the season.
“We just wanted to start with momentum and play at a high level consistently throughout the entire game, and we did that,” Delp said.
Mader allowed just one hit and five walks in the complete-game performance.
Karli Taylor had three hits, including a double, and three RBI. Taryn Barney doubled twice among her three hits, with three RBI. Loryn Barney had two hits, including a triple, and three RBI. Mader finished with three hits.
“Throughtout out lineup, everybody has been producing,” Delp said. “Today, it was more of a line-drive party.”
Addie Branen had the only hit for Moscow (1-4, 0-3)
Lewiston 250 60—13 14 0
Moscow 000 00— 0 1 2
Samantha Mader and Taryn Barney; Amanda Pouchnik, Maya Kees (2) and Megan Highfill. L—Pouchnik.
Lewiston hits — Samantha Mader 3 (HR), Taryn Barney 3 (2 2B), Karli Taylor 3 (2B), Loryn Barney 2 (3B), Jenika Oritz (2B), Joanna Fuller (2B), Caitrin Reel.
Moscow hit — Addie Branen.
GOLF
Brown, Bear boys place at Lewiston
LEWISTON — Bryden Brown made a 76-stroke showing at the boys’ Lewiston Invitational held at Lewiston Country Club to lead the Moscow boys to a third-place team showing.
Myah Parsons shot 105 for the Bears’ top finish in the girls’ meet, which was held at the Bryden Canyon Golf Course.
BOYS
Team scores — Coeur d’Alene 309, Lewiston 336, Moscow 339, Post Falls 341, Lake City 363.
GIRLS
Team scores — Coeur d’Alene 365, Lake City 389, Lewiston 399, Post Falls 410, Moscow 445.