GENESEE — The Genesee Bulldogs opened their prep baseball season Friday with a Whitepine League doubleheader which saw them trounce Nezperce 22-0 and 16-0 in back-to-back mercy rule shutouts.
“I liked our guys’ energy coming out from the get-go,” Genesee coach Kevin Maurer said. “Our pitchers were very efficient — they went right at guys and were able to keep their pitch count low.”
Cameron Meyer struck out eight and picked up the win for Genesee in Game 1, while Derek Burt registered a no-hitter with six strikeouts through the three innings played in Game 2. Cole Seiler and Tanner Johnson registered the only two base hits of the day for Nezperce (0-2), both of those coming in the first contest.
Nate Guinard, who also caught both games for the Bulldogs (2-0), hit a three-run home run in the first game to help spark the Bulldog runaway and totaled six RBI in that contest. Teak Wareham had two hits in each game with a triple in Game 1, and Kole Riebold doubled in both games and had three RBI in Game 2.
Game 1
Nezperce 000 0— 0 2 6
Genesee 434 (11)—22 8 0
Brycen Danner, Hesston Click (3) and N. Kirkland; Cameron Meyer, Colby Michalak (4) and Nate Guinard. W — Meyer. L — Danner.
Lewis County hits — Cole Seiler, Tanner Johnson.
Genesee hits — Teak Wareham 2 (3B), Nate Guinard 2 (2B, HR), Jacob Krick 2, Kole Riebold (2B), Derek Burt.
Game 2
Nezperce 000— 0 0 1
Genesee 556—16 9 2
Tanner Johnson, Carter Williams (3) and Kirkland; Derek Burt and Guinard. W — Burt. L — Johnson.
Genesee hits — Jackson Zenner 2 (2B), Teak Wareham 2, Cameron Meyer (2B), Kole Riebold (2B), Jacob Krick (2B), Jack Johnson, Colby Michalak.
Moscow 1-2 so far at tourney
BOISE — Fruitland’s Zane Bidwell smacked a two-out, three-run home run in the top of the sixth inning to lift the Grizzles to a 4-2 victory against the Bears at the Buck’s Bags Spring Classic in the Boise area.
Moscow (1-2) had split two Thursday games at the tournament — beating Century of Pocatello, 8-2, and falling 8-6 to Jerome.
Moscow carried a 2-1 lead on Fruitland into the sixth inning, but after striking out the first two batters he faced in the inning, Moscow reliever Jamie Green walked a pair of batters before allowing the home run to Bidwell, a junior who last year was named the Snake River Valley Conference’s baseball player of the year.
Moscow’s Connor Isakson tripled with two out in the bottom half but was stranded at third when the game ended.
Leadoff hitter Devon Conway had a pair of hits for the Bears, while Ethan McLaughlin, Levi Anderson, Isakson and Dylan Decker each added a base hit.
Anderson started for the Bears, allowing two hits and striking out seven in four solid innings of work.
Against Century, starting pitcher Mike Kiblen was the catalyst for the Bears, striking out nine batters in four innings, allowing just two hits and two earned runs. He and Cody Isakson also had two hits.
Against Jerome, the Bears fell behind 7-1 early and despite a four-run outburst in the third inning and another run in the fourth could not close the gap.
First baseman Levi Anderson added a pair of hits for the Bears to cap a three-hit day.
Fruitland 100 003—4 4 0
Moscow 010 010—2 6 1
Bidwell, Coffmane (6) and Mendive; Levi Anderson, Butch Kiblen (5), Jamie Green (6) and Tyson Izzo. W—Coffmane. L—Green.
Fruitland hits — Bidwell 2 (HR), Arnold, Mordhorst.
Moscow hits — Devon Conway 2 (2B), Conner Isakson (3B), Ethan McLaughlin (2B), Anderson, Dylan Decker.
———
Century 020 00—2 2 0
Moscow 330 2x—8 6 0
Flynn, Call (2), Blackhawk (3) and Mattox; Mike Kiblen, Cody Isakson (5) and Tyson Izzo. W—Kiblen. L—Flynn.
Century hits — Vialpando, Zaccardi.
Moscow hits — Cody Isakson 2 (2B), Kiblen 2, Cody Wilson (3B), Levi Anderson.
———
Jerome 502 01—8 7 1
Moscow 104 10—6 9 2
Whittaker, Olmos (4) and Wallace; Barrett Abendroth, Connor Isakson (3) and Keaton Clark. W—Whittaker. L—Abendroth.
Jerome hits — Wallace 3 (2B), Elison, Whittaker, McDonald.
Moscow hits — Abendroth 3 (2B), Levi Anderson 2, Kiblen (3B), Devon Conway, Connor Isakson, Ethan McLaughlin.
SOFTBALL
Moscow 7, Homedale 4
BOISE — Moscow defeated Homedale in its opening game of a tournament in Boise.
The Bears were scheduled to face Boise High School later in the day, but results from that contest were unavailable at press time. Linescores were also unavailable.