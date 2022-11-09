Fourth-seeded Colfax is gearing up to represent the area in the Washington Class 2B state volleyball tournaments Thursday and Friday at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.

Colfax kicks things off at 9:45 a.m. Thursday facing No. 13 Granger.

Fresh off a spotless Bi-County League season and district title, the Bulldogs enter the state tournament touting a 15-2 record in best-of-5 set match play with a spotless ledger against opponents their own size — the only defeats coming to larger-division foes Pullman and Ferris.

