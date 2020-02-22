NAMPA — KC Lussoro scored 16 points and the Lapwai High girls’ basketball team beat Genesee on Friday night in the Idaho Class 1A Division I semifinals at Columbia High to avenge a loss to the Bulldogs in the same round last year. The Wildcats won 60-49.
Lapwai will meet its second Whitepine League opponent in as many games when it takes on Prairie today at 10:30 a.m. PST in the state title game at the Idaho Center.
“Last year, this was their biggest goal, overcoming the semifinal game, and they did that,” Lapwai coach Ada Marks said.
Omari Mitchell scored 12 for the Wildcats, including a jumper that swished just as the halftime buzzer sounded to give Lapwai an 18-point lead.
Genesee had clawed back within seven to start the fourth when Grace Sobotta provided some succor — scoring on a drive, and then splitting a pair of free throws after drawing a foul while taking it to the rack again. That re-established the Wildcats’ double-digit lead — and Genesee came no closer than eight the rest of the way.
Genesee will meet Grace of southern Idaho today at 8:15 a.m. PST at Columbia High in the third-place game. The Bulldogs were led by Lucie Ranisate’s 15 points.
“We let it get away from us,” Genesee coach Greg Hardie said, “and that was one of the things we talked about. We can’t get down so much that it’s too far back.”
In addition to Mitchell (five steals) and Lussoro (three steals), Lapwai also got key contributions from Glory Sobotta (two steals and a slew of assists set up by her dribble penetration), Julia Gould (two steals and a charge taken just when Genesee seemed to be rallying), Lauren Gould (eight points) and Sayquis Greene (seven points and a timely 3).
GENESEE
Lucie Ranisate 7 1-3 15, Molly Hanson 0 0-1 0, Emerson Parkins 0 1-2 1, Mikacia Bartosz 0 0-0 0, Regan Zenner 3 0-0 6, Kendra Murray 0 1-2 1, Bailey Leseman 4 3-4 11, Isabelle Monk 1 0-0 3, Makenzie Stout 0 0-0 0, Claira Osborne 5 2-4 12 , Taylor Mayer 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 8-16 49.
LAPWAI
Grace Sobotta 2 1-2 5, KC Lussoro 7 2-2 16, Julia Gould 1 4-4 6, Omari Mitchell 5 2-5 12, Glory Sobotta 2 1-3 5, Sayquis Greene 3 0-0 7, Lauren Gould 4 0-1 8, Raylin Shippentower 0 0-0 0, SimSin Heavyrunner 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 10-17 60.
Genesee 7 11 20 11—49
Lapwai 18 18 9 15—60
3-point goals — Gr. Sobotta, Greene, Monk.
Byron Edelman may be contacted at bedelman@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2277.