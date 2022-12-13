SPOKANE — Drew Timme scored 26 points and No. 15 Gonzaga beat Northern Illinois 88-67 on Monday night, extending the nation’s longest home win streak to 71 games.

Ben Gregg had a career-high 18 points and seven rebounds for the Zags (8-3), and fellow reserve Malachi Smith finished with 14 points. Timme went 9 for 15 from the field and 8 for 9 at the line.

“I wasn’t really thinking about scoring,” Gregg said. “I know my role and my role is to bring the energy whenever I can and today it was with scoring.”

