LEWISTON — Lucie Ranisate racked up 20 kills, Makenzie Stout dished 39 assists and Genesee defeated Logos 25-21, 25-20, 23-25, 25-20 to take third place in an Idaho 1A district volleyball tournament Wednesday at the LCSC Activity Center.
“It was one of those (matches where) it was just a grinder, just every single point,” Genesee coach Pete Crowley said. “It was an absolute battle.”
The Bulldogs also received 22 digs from Mia Scharnhorst.
Logos, which saw its season end with the loss, got 10 digs, 10 kills and four aces from Ameera Wilson. The Knights also got 15 digs and 13 kills from Lucy Spencer, seven kills and Lina Jankovic and 10 digs from Annika Haney.
Genesee will play in a state play-in on Saturday at Lake City High School in Coeur d’Alene. Its opponent is yet to be named.
Deary eliminates Highland
LEWISTON — Deary used a balanced attack to defeat Highland in a district tournament loser-out match and stay alive at the LCSC Activity Center.
The set scores were 25-22, 25-18, 18-25, 25-16.
The Mustangs, which beat Nezperce and St. John Boscoe on Monday to advance to Wednesday’s match, received contributions from Emily Mottern (10 digs), Dantae Workman (10 kills) and Kenadie Kirk (25 assists).
Greyhounds sweep Clarkston
Margot Keane tallied 12 kills to lead Pullman to a 25-18, 28-26, 25-20 win over Clarkston in a 2A Greater Spokane League match at Pullman.
The Greyhounds also got 22 assists and three aces from Keleigh Myers, 16 digs from Lily McNannay and two blocks from Nicole Avery.
Clarkston was led by Avan Griner (11 kills), Maddie Kaufman (24 assists) and Leah Copeland (17 digs).
Colfax sweep Gorillas
DAVENPORT — Asher Cai tallied eight kills and seven digs to help Colfax stay unbeaten in the Northeast 2B League with a 25-10, 25-5, 25-15 win over Davenport in a late-reported match from Tuesday.
The Bulldogs (17-3 overall, 7-0 in league) also got 20 assists and three aces from Justice Brown, 10 digs and six kills from Lauren York and six aces from Abree Aune.
JV — Colfax def. Davenport, 3-0