KENDRICK — Grangeville’s lead wasn’t in danger at halftime. After a few possessions in the third quarter, it became clear the lead wouldn’t be threatened the rest of the game, either.
The Bulldogs made their first four shots of the third, widening a 31-15 halftime lead to 41-20, and stayed hot the rest of the period to run away from the host Kendrick Tigers 69-38 on Friday in a nonleague game.
Grangeville’s 25-point third quarter was anchored by a 9-for-15 shooting effort, including 5-for-6 from 3-point range. Junior Jared Lindsley scored 13 of his game-high 18 points in the quarter, including Grangeville’s first seven points out of the locker room.
“We’ve been a little weak in the third quarter and we challenged them at halftime to, ‘Hey, we need to step it up. This has got to be our chance to make up for some of our mistakes in our previous games,’ ” Bulldogs coach Cooper Wright said. “They answered the call, came out hot in the third quarter. We were running up and down the court, getting after it, and that’s what I like to see, a lot of intensity from our guys.”
The Bulldogs (2-1) built their early lead with hustle plays and consistent inside-out scoring. They capitalized on their advantages in size and experience, gobbling up offensive rebounds for second-chance points and pushing the pace in transition after defensive stops and turnovers — all as Wright harped on effort and intensity from the sideline.
“That’s 100 percent the person I am,” Wright said. “I love energy. I think energy’s the great way to get a little extra out of your players and we push that every day in practice. ... That’s the tone we set in our program and what we expect out of our guys.”
Lindsley’s 18 points were complemented by 15 from Reece Wimer, 14 from Dane Lindsley and 11 from Tori Ebert. The four double-digit scorers filled in admirably for leading scorer Miles Lefebvre, who was on vacation and did not play, Wright said.
Jared Lindsley ended the game 4-for-6 from distance and 7-of-16 overall. As a team, Grangeville made nine 3-pointers.
“He’s a great 3-point shooter,” Wright said. “We encouraged him to just let it fly. First time we’ve seen him have some confidence. It’s good to see from a good shooter.”
Kendrick (1-4) — which trotted out three freshmen, one sophomore and one senior in its starting lineup — couldn’t match up with Grangeville inside. To make matters worse, the Tigers went 0-for-12 from beyond the arc in the first half, stunting an already struggling offense.
Kendrick connected on two shots in a row to open the third, but the Bulldogs’ hot start exceeded that effort. The Tigers finished 3-for-21 from distance and were paced by 12 points from Hunter Taylor and Jagger Hewett’s 11.
But it was a good test for the young Tigers, who return only three letterwinners from last season’s team. They also played up two classifications in this one, and Grangeville is fresh off a Class 2A state tournament berth.
Kendrick gets a chance to bounce back Wednesday at home against St. John Bosco. Grangeville’s next game is Tuesday at home against McCall-Donnelly.
GRANGEVILLE (2-1)
Dane Lindsley 6 0-0 14, Reece Wimer 6 3-5 15, Cody Klement 0 0-0 0, Sam Lindsley 0 0-0 0, Blake Schoo 2 0-0 5, Tori Ebert 4 1-4 11, Carter Mundt 0 0-0, 0, Jared Lindsley 7 0-0 18, Caleb Frei 3 0-0 6. Totals 28 4-9 69.
KENDRICK (1-4)
Wyatt Fitzmorris 0 0-0 0, Jagger Hewett 5 1-3 11, Preston Boyer 0 0-0 0, Hunter Taylor 4 1-2 12, Ty Koepp 1 1-2 3, Dallas Morgan 1 0-0 2, Rylan Hogan 2 2-2 6, Maison Anderson 1 0-0 2, Matt Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Talon Alexander 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 5-9 38.
Grangeville 14 17 25 13 — 69
Kendrick 6 9 14 9 — 38
3-point goals — J. Lindsley 4, D. Lindsley 2, Ebert 2, Schoo, Taylor 3.
Madison Guernsey may be contacted at mguernsey@lmtribune.com, (208) 848-2268 or on Twitter @MD_Guernsey.