FOOTBALL
Bulldogs pull away, stay unbeaten in league
COLFAX — Colfax High rattled off 25 unanswered points in the second half, breaking open a tight football game and moving closer to a Northeast 2B League title with a 39-7 rout of rival Asotin on Friday night.
The Bulldogs (6-1, 3-0) racked up 361 yards to Asotin’s 162. They tallied eight sacks, held the Panthers to a 2-of-12 mark on third down and had Nick Klaveano run an interception back for a score. Braeden Rogers spearheaded the defense with 3½ tackles for loss.
Colfax’s offense was led by Gavin Hammer’s 136 yards rushing and a touchdown on 13 carries. Jacob Brown chipped in 95 yards and a score on 16 attempts.
Layne Gingerich went 9-of-12 for 101 yards and two touchdowns.
Jack Gilmore of AHS had 77 yards on 11 rushes.
Asotin 7 0 0 0—7
Colfax 6 8 12 13—39
Colfax — Matthew Hockett 32 pass from Layne Gingerich (pass failed)
Asotin — Ethan Fugate 1 run (Dylan Landrus kick)
Colfax — Trenton Ensley 1 run (Brandon Lustig pass from Jacob Brown)
Colfax — Gavin Hammer 5 run (kick failed)
Colfax — Nick Klaveano interception return (pass failed)
Colfax — Ensley 25 pass from Gingerich (Brown kick)
Colfax — Brown 3 run (kick failed)
Kendrick 60, Timberline 6
WEIPPE — Chase Burke made eight rushes for 121 yards and four touchdowns as Kendrick decimated Timberline of Weippe-Pierce to secure the Whitepine League Division I title.
Alex Sneve ran for a touchdown and threw for another.
“We only ran 28 plays the whole game, so when we did have the ball, we were effective,” said Kendrick coach Zane Hobart, whose team improved to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in league.
Kendrick 14 22 16 8—60
Timberline 6 0 0 0— 6
Kendrick — Chase Burke 37 run (pass failed)
Timberline — Rylan Larson 31 pass from Chase Hunter (run failed)
Kendrick — Burke 17 run (Alex Sneve run)
Kendrick — Burke 33 run (pass failed)
Kendrick — Sneve 8 run (Talon Alexander pass from Sneve)
Kendrick — Burke 16 run (Alexander pass from Sneve)
Kendrick — Kolby Anderson 15 run (Burke pass from Sneve)
Kendrick — Rylan Hogan 27 pass from Sneve (Jagger Hewett run)
Kendrick — Aiden McCollum 10 pass from Hewett (Chad Facey run)
Potlatch 38, Genesee 14
POTLATCH — Tyler Howard rushed for 133 yards and Jerrod Nicholson capably filled in for his injured brother at quarterback as Potlatch defeated Genesee in a Whitepine League Division I game.
Justin Nicholson had broken the thumb on his throwing hand last week against Clearwater Valley and was replaced by Jerrod Nicholson, who rushed for 103 yards in his varsity debut at QB. Justin could possibly return if Potlatch goes deep into the playoffs.
The Loggers (5-2, 3-1) racked up 409 ground yards and overcame a clock-eating Genesee offense that kept Potlatch to just one first-quarter possession.
Genesee 0 0 8 6—14
Potlatch 0 24 0 14—38
Potlatch — Jerrod Nicholson 6 run (Je. Nicholson run)
Potlatch — safety, Dylan Andrews tackles ballcarrier in end zone
Potlatch — Je. Nicholson 1 run (Tyler Wilcoxson pass from Je. Nicholson)
Potlatch — Connor Akins 37 from Je. Nicholson (run failed)
Genesee — Dawson Durham 1 run (Cy Wareham run)
Potlatch — Je. Nicholson 1 run (Je. Nicholson run)
Genesee — Wareham 64 pass from Durham (pass failed)
Potlatch — Wilcoxson fumble recovery in end zone (run failed)
CV 46, Troy 0
KOOSKIA — Lane Schilling rushed for 244 yads and passed for 130 as Clearwater Valley blanked Troy in a Whitepine League Division I game.
Davis McElroy rushed for 100 yards, Tate Pfefferkorn ran for two touchdowns on four carries and Schilling passed 6-for-8 for 130 yards.
Dylan Pickering led the defensive effort for the Rams (5-1, 2-1), tallying nine solo tackles and a fumble recovery.
The Rams welcomed back one player from a disciplinary suspension but were missing two others for the same reason.
Troy 0 0 0 0—0
CV 12 14 0 20—46
Scoring plays and conversions are unofficial and not necessarily in order. One score is unavailable.
CV — Lane Schilling 45 run (pass failed)
CV — Schilling 5 run (pass failed)
CV — Christian Fabbi 75 punt return (Tyce Pfefferkorn run)
CV — Tate Pfefferkorn 10 run (pass failed)
CV — Davis McElroy 35 pass from Schilling (Schilling run)
CV — Ta. Pfefferkorn 10 run (Ty. Pfefferkorn run)
CV — NA
Lapwai 40, Deary 18
DEARY — Lapwai bested nonleague foe Deary, improving to 2-4 while the Mustangs fell to 1-6.
“The kids did a really good job of playing the whole game and not sections,” said Lapwai coach Josh Leighton.
A box score was not available.
Lyle 71, Colton 28
COLTON — Lyle/Wishram runningback Brandon Montoya accounted for nine touchdowns and at least 300 yards rushing as the unbeaten Cougars (6-0, 4-0) rolled to a Southeast 1B League win against Colton.
The Wildcats (2-4, 2-3) got 204 yards and three touchdowns on 40 carries from Chris Wolf, who also went 14-of-30 for 243 yards and a score.
Colton coach Jim Moehrle said red-zone problems were key — he said the Wildcats’ six first-half points could easily have been 32.
Lyle 14 30 21 6—71
Colton 0 6 6 16—28
Lyle — Brandon Montoya 20 run (pass failed)
Lyle — Brandon Montoya 65 pass from Cruz Montoya (pass failed)
Lyle — Montoya 91 run (pass failed)
Colton — Trent Druffel 30 pass from Chris Wolf (pass failed)
Lyle — Montoya 50 run (pass)
Lyle — Montoya 60 run (pass)
Lyle — Montoya 64 run (run)
Lyle — Smith 50 pass from Montoya (run)
Colton — Wolf 60 run (run failed)
Lyle — Montoya 40 run (kick)
Lyle — Montoya 36 run (pass failed)
Colton — Wolf 4 run (Grant Wolf pass from C. Wolf)
Lyle — Palmer 48 kick return (run)
Colton — C. Wolf 10 run (Druffel pass from C. Wolf)