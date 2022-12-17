ASOTIN — The two Colfax basketball teams earned statement victories in Class 2B Bi-County League action Friday at Asotin.

The girls opened the action with a 64-9 thumping of the Panthers.

“I loved the energy that they had,” Colfax coach Jordan Holmes said. “They were able to focus on the fundamentals and slow the game down, which is what we wanted.”

