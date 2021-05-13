Bulldogs score 2 in fifth to squeeze past Moscow

SANDPOINT — Avery Bocksch went 3-for-3 with a double to pace the Sandpoint baseball team, which scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to topple Moscow 6-4 on Wednesday and take the Class 4A district championship series 2-1, advancing to the state tournament.
Jack Zimmerman also had two hits and two RBI for Sandpoint (18-8), which last appeared in the state tournament in 2018.
Cody Isakson went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI for Moscow (11-10), which entered the tournament as the top seed.
Evan Williams picked up the win for the Bulldogs, allowing three hits, four walks and three runs, all earned, in three innings. He struck out five.
Barrett Abendroth took the loss, permitting five hits, three walks and four runs, two earned, in 3 innings.
The Bears took a 2-1 lead in the fourth after trailing 1-0 on Isakson’s single to right and Dylan Decker’s bases-loaded walk with no outs. But Williams got out of the jam with a fielder’s choice groundout and two strikeouts.
Sandpoint claimed the lead in its half of the fourth as Zimmerman singled home a run with one out. He then scored on a passed ball and Bocksch also had an RBI single.
Moscow tied the game in the fifth. Chad Redinger walked, stole second and third and scored on a groundout. Two consecutive singles and a walk juiced the bases for Isaac Staszkow, who was hit by a pitch to force in a run. However, that threat fizzled on a lineout to center.
The Bulldogs went up for good in their half of the fifth. With runners on second and third and one out, a passed ball brought home the eventual winning run, while Zimmerman’s sacrifice fly gave Sandpoint some insurance.
The Bears couldn’t mount a rally in the final two innings and saw their season come to an end.
Moscow 000 220 0—4 5 1
Sandpoint 100 320 x—6 8 1
Barrett Abendroth, Ryan Delusa (4) and Jack Bales; Evan Williams, Zeke Roop (5), Max Thielbahr (6) and Trevor Brackett.
Moscow hits — Cody Isakson 2, Ryan Delusa (2B), Barrett Abendroth, Devon Conway.
Sandpoint hits — Avery Bocksch 3 (2B), Jack Zimmerman 2, Ethan Butler (2B), Cody Newhart, Auggie Lehman.