KENDRICK — A fourth-quarter touchdown from Jack Johnson followed by late defensive heroics lifted the Genesee Bulldogs past Kendrick for a 24-22 nonleague football victory Friday.
Johnson totaled 14 carries for 101 yards and two touchdowns on the day while making 8½ tackles for the Bulldogs (6-2).
“He’s really stepped up these past few weeks and his numbers really show it,” Genesee coach Justin Podrabsky said of Johnson.
The Bulldogs’ other scoring plays came via passes from Angus Jordan to Cy and Teak Wareham.
For Kendrick (6-2), Ty Koepp ran for two touchdowns and passed for a third.
“Our defensive effort today was tremendous against a very well-coached and talented Kendrick team that threw a lot of different looks at us,” Podrabsky said.
Genesee 6 6 6 6 —24
Kendrick 0 6 16 0— 22
Genesee — Jack Johnson 48 run (pass failed)
Kendrick — Ty Koepp 4 run (2-point play failed)
Genesee — Cy Wareham 31 pass Angus Jordan (pass failed)
Kendrick — Hunter Taylor 15 pass from Koepp (Jagger Hewett pass from Koepp)
Genesee — Teak Wareham 84 pass from Jordan (run failed)
Kendrick — Koepp 2 run (Trustan Jones run)
Genesee — Johnson 26 run (pass failed)
Lapwai 58, Potlatch 32
POTLATCH — Lapwai got off to a 20-0 start and never let Potlatch close in a Whitepine League Division I victory.
The Wildcats (6-2, 5-1) totaled 603 offensive yards, including 324 from Titus Yearout, who figured in seven of his team’s eight touchdown plays. Mason Brown caught three Lapwai touchdowns and ran one in himself.
For Potlatch (5-3, 4-3), Tyler Howard rushed for three touchdowns and 171 yards off 19 carries, while Tyson Tucker had 18 carries for 181 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
Lapwai 20 22 8 8—58
Potlatch 0 20 12 0—32
Lapwai — Ahlius Yearout 21 pass from Titus Yearout (pass failed)
Lapwai — Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 35 pass from T. Yearout (Mason Brown run)
Lapwai — Brown 8 run (pass failed)
Potlatch — Tyson Tucker 5 run (run failed)
Lapwai — T. Yearout 17 run (A. Yearout pass from T. Yearout)
Potlatch — Tyler Howard 23 run (Tucker run)
Lapwai — Brown 29 pass from T. Yearout (Brown pass from T. Yearout)
Potlatch — Tucker 1 run (pass failed)
Lapwai — T. Yearout 3 run (run failed)
Potlatch — Howard 3 run (run failed)
Lapwai — Brown 18 pass from T. Yearout (A. Yearout pass from T. Yearout)
Potlatch — Howard 1 run (run failed)
Lapwai — Brown 10 pass from T. Yearout (A. Yearout pass from Ellenwood-Jones)
Colfax 42, Reardan 19
REARDAN, Wash. — Mason Gilchrist found paydirt four times as Colfax ran away from Reardan in a Northeast 2B League game.
Gilchrist found the endzone in the second quarter to give the Bulldogs a 22-13 halftime lead. He then scored the first three touchdowns in the second half as Colfax saw its lead balloon to 29 points. Gilchrist ended with 137 yards rushing on 17 attempts.
“I wanted to run that ball and make that clock move as fast as possible,” Colfax coach Mike Morgan said.
Trentin Ensley added 103 yards on the ground and Ryan Henning had 46 of his own as Colfax accumulated 43 rushing attempts for 274 yards. Morgan was very proud of the play of Ryan Henning, saying that he was everywhere on defense.
Colfax (5-3, 4-3) will take its three game winning streak on the road as it travels to face Lind-Ritzville/Sprague/Washtucna/Kahlotus on Friday.
Colfax 8 14 6 14 — 42
Reardan 7 6 0 6 — 19
Reardan — Abe Nelson 55 run (Cody Sprecher kick)
Colfax — Braydn Heilsberg 16 pass from Damian Demler (Trentin Ensley run)
Reardan — Sprecher 2 run (conversion failed)
Colfax — Garrett Dingman 47 fumble return (run failed)
Colfax — Mason Gilchrist 24 run (Heilsberg pass from Demler)
Colfax — Gilchrist 15 run (run failed)
Colfax — Gilchrist 6 run (Heilsberg pass from Demler)
Colfax — Gilchrist 15 run (run failed)
Reardan — A. Nelson 70 pass from Tate Nelson (kick blocked)
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
Moscow 1, Caldwell 0
CALDWELL, Idaho — A single goal in the final minute of the first half against Canyon Ridge proved enough to keep Moscow alive in consolation play at the Class 4A state tournament.
Punk Knott scored for the Bears (13-9) off a corner kick from Megan Poler, and goalie Makai Rauch stopped three attempted tying shots in the second half.
“They wanted this win bad, and they accomplished what they came to do,” Moscow coach Jessica Brown said.
The Bears will compete in the consolation final today at 10 a.m. in Caldwell against Pocatello.
Moscow 1 0—1
Caldwell 0 0—0
Moscow — Punk Knott, 40th
Shots — Moscow 11, Canyon Ridge 8
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Viking twins victorious at Districts
POMEROY — The Snekvik twins, Kieran and Brendan, led the field with 5k times of 19 minutes, 8.5 seconds and 19:13.5 respectively in a winning effort for Garfield-Palouse at the Washington Class 1B District 9 championships.
Lola Baerlocher of Colton was first on the girls’ side in 21:34, while the Gar-Pal girls fielded the only complete squad and eight of the top 10 individual finishers, including runner-up Ashley Hightree, who clocked 21:57.6.
Also running in the boys’ race were individuals from Pomeroy, with Trevin Walton leading the Pirates in a 12th-place 21:32.2.
Team scores, individual winners and area top-10 finishers are listed below.
BOYS
Team scores — Garfield-Palouse 15, Yakama Nation Tribal 40
Medalist — Kieran Snekvik, Gar-Pal, 19:08.5
Gar-Pal placers — 1. Kieran Snekvik 19:08.5; 2. Brendan Snekvik 19:13.5; 7. Brandon Hallan 21:11.1; 9. Colby Dugger 21:56.1
Colton placers — 4. Tanner Baerlocher 19:53.5
GIRLS
Team scores — Garfield-Palouse 15
Medalist — Lola Baerlocher, Colton, 21:34.0
Gar-Pal placers — 2. Ashley Hightree 21:57.6; 4. Kennedy Cook 22:47.0; 5. Samantha Snekvik 22:56.2; 6. Courage Hightree 23:46.1; 7. Lola Edwards 24:18.1; 8. Zoe Laughary 25:52.0; 9. Laynie Southern 27:22.8; 10. Ella Cuellar 29:14.8
Colton placers — 1. Baerlocher 21:34.0; 3. Eloise Clark 22:07.9
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Eagles downed by Oaks
Pullman Christian dropped its first match of the season in four sets to visiting Oaks Classical Christian of Spokane.
The final scoreline of the Mountain Christian League contest was 25-22, 12-25, 25-23, 25-20.
Annie Goetze had 11 kills and five blocks for Pullman Christian (10-1), while Faith Berg provided four aces, seven digs and nine assists.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Cougar men lead in Stockton
The Washington State men’s golf team led the field through two rounds of the Visit Stockton Invitational on Friday in Stockton, Calif.
The Cougars own a 26-under-par 542 to lead second-place San Jose State by four strokes going into today’s final round.
WSU’s Jaden Cantafio moved up 20 spots on Day 2 to finish the round tied for fifth with a 7-under-par 135. He shot a 6-under-par 65 on the second day.
Also tied with Cantafio and one other player at fifth were teammates Max Sekulic and Preston Bebich.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
No. 15 Stanford edges No. 22 WSU
Two sets went to extra points and the teams battled through all five sets before 15th-ranked Stanford defeated 22nd-ranked Washington State 26-28, 25-15, 23-25, 28-26, 15-8 in Pac-12 volleyball action Friday at Bohler Gym.
The Cougars led by a set going into a fourth game the Cardinal won in extra points. Stanford (12-5, 7-2 Pac-12) carried its momentum into the fifth, deciding set to take the match.
WSU (12-7, 6-3) was led by Pia Timmer (17 kills), Hannah Pukis (47 assists) and Karly Basham (16 digs).