YAKIMA — The Colfax volleyball team won its opening match in the Washington Class 2B state tournament against Wahkiakum of Cathlamet, but fell in four sets to Raymond in its second contest Thursday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
The scoreline against Wahkiakum was 25-15, 25-17, 25-17 in the Bulldogs’ favor, while Raymond defeated them 23-25, 26-24, 25-17, 25-23. Justice Brown totaled 52 assists and 18 digs on the day for Colfax (24-3), while Asher Cai had 23 kills, and Lauryn York racked up a dozen kills plus 28 digs.
Colfax, which is making its 31st appearance at State in a 33-year span and has won 15 state titles, will play Kalama in an elimination match at 8 a.m. today. The best finish still available to the Bulldogs this year is fifth place.
Also, the Northeast 2B all-league team was released. Justice Brown was named MVP and Asher Cai was a first-team pick.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLIdaho adds two players
MOSCOW — The Idaho men’s basketball coaching staff announced the signings of Nigel Burris and Dominique Ford to its early signing class.
On Wednesday, the Vandals signed Lapwai two-sport star Titus Yearout.
Burris, a 6-foot-7 forward who currently is going to Golden State Prep school in Napa, Calif., led Archbishop Mitty High School to a 40-6 record the past two seasons, including WCAL league titles and two Central Coast Section championships. He is from San Francisco. He was a three-star recruit per 247Sports.com.
Ford will be transferring from the College of Southern Nevada. The 6-5 guard averaged 16 points and 4.8 rebounds per game as a freshman, earning second-team National Junior College Athletic Association All-Region 18 honors. He averaged 22.2 points and 6.9 rebounds as a senior at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNISWSU adds pair of players
PULLMAN — Washington State’s tennis team announced that Stefaniia Mikhailova and Elyse Tse will join the program in January.
Mikhailova arrives in Pullman from Krasnodar, Russia, where she was a top junior. Her highest ranking in Russia was No. 137 and she also captured three tournament victories in Krasnodar.
Tse, from Auckland, New Zealand, currently is ranked as the No. 2 junior in New Zealand. She has captured six national titles, including the U16 singles and U18 doubles championships.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLWSU sweeps past California
BERKELEY, Calif. — Sophomore setter Argentina Ung finished with nine kills as the 21st-ranked Washington State volleyball team earned a 25-19, 25-23, 25-14 Pac-12 victory against California at Haas Pavilion.
Junior setter Hannah Pukis added 28 assists and 13 digs for the Cougars (17-8, 11-4). Junior defensive specialist Karly Basham also had 13 digs and junior defensive specialist Julia Norville tallied 11.
Lydia Grote had 15 kills for the Bears (7-19, 0-15). Annalea Maeder contributed 31 assists. Mima Mirkovic and Sarah Schrag each had 10 digs.
WSU, which has won three in a row, next plays at 8 p.m. Saturday at No. 20 Stanford.
Idaho inks four in this year’s class
MOSCOW — The Idaho volleyball coaching staff announced the signings of four players during the early national letter of intent period.
“I am really excited to welcome these four athletes into the Vandal family and can’t wait to get them on campus,”coach Debbie Buchanan said. “They are all great young women coming from some of the best club programs in the country. They will bring athleticism and competitiveness in multiple positions that will help catapult our program forward.”
Idaho signed 5-foot-11 setter Kate Doom of Summit High School in Bend, Ore.; Marissa Drange, a 5-11 outside hitter from Boerne, Texas, just outside San Antonio; Olivia Gloeckner, a 6-2 outside hitter from Skyline High School in Salt Lake City; and Madison Wilson, a 6-1 middle blocker from Palmer Ridge High School in Colorado Springs, Colo.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLFWSU finishes 10th at Poppy Hills
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Senior Max Sekulic had the best score for the Washington State men’s golf team Wednesday as the Cougars placed 10th at the Saint Mary’s (Calif.) Invitational at Poppy Hills Golf Club.
The Cougars had an 864 in the 19-team field, tying with San Diego and Santa Clara. Oregon won the event with an 833.
Sekulic, who missed the cut at this year’s U.S. Men’s Amateur in Verona, Pa., but won won the Canadian Men’s Amateur title Aug. 5 at Ambassador Golf Club in Windsor, Ont., and finished second at the Rosauers Open Invitational on July 18, had five birdies and two bogeys en route to a 3-under 68 in the final round. He had a even-par 213 for the three-round event, tying for 24th place.
The Cougars next will play in the Arizona Intercollegiate from Jan. 24-25 at the Tucson (Ariz.) Country Club.
Team scores — 1. Oregon 833; 2. Stanford 835; 3. San Francisco 839; 4. Nevada 845; 5. Loyola Marymount 857; 6. Saint Mary’s (Calif.) 858; 7. Oregon State 859; 8. BYU 860; 9. Colorado State 863; T10. Santa Clara 864; T10. Washington State 864; T10. San Diego 864; 13. New Mexico 865; 14. Coastal Carolina 869; T15. Long Beach State 872; T15. Fresno State 872; 17. Northern Illinois 878; 18. Seattle 887; 19. Pacific 894.
Medalist — Quim Vidal Mora (Nevada) 202.
WSU individuals — T24. Max Sekulic 213; T39. Peter Jung 216; T53. Jaden Cantafio 218; T73. Pono Yanagi 223; T88. Preson Bebich 226.