Bulldogs to play Monday games

In the football world, Monday nights are normally reserved for the NFL’s biggest prime-time games of the week.
But this month, a certain Palouse high school team will have its own series of “Monday Night Football” games.
Genesee (4-0) will play three games on Mondays, starting with a home game against Clearwater Valley just three days after playing at Kamiah on Friday. The Bulldogs also play at Prairie on Oct. 19 and play host to Lapwai on Oct. 26, both of which are Mondays.
The schedule changes — prompted by a positive COVID-19 case on the team that postponed two games and canceled another — put the Bulldogs in a unique position.
“Why should the NFL have all the fun on Mondays?” Genesee coach Alex Schnebly joked. “Playing Kamiah this Friday and then turning around and playing Clearwater Valley, those are crucial games for us. So it’s kind of cool to have that on a Monday when I doubt very many high schools in the country are playing.”
Genesee first learned Sept. 19 about a positive case within its coaching staff. The coach hasn’t been named because of privacy laws.
Over the next two weeks, as some players and coachesquarantined, teams worked behind the scenes to get pivotal Whitepine League games back on the docket.
The Bulldogs had to cancel an Oct. 23 game against Kendrick but were able to get Lapwai and Clearwater Valley back on the schedule thanks to a league-wide effort, Schnebly said.
“It’s just really awesome the amount of effort that our athletic director (Kelly Caldwell) put in, as well as the three other teams’ athletic directors and coaches, because it would’ve been very easy to say we can’t make these games up,” Schnebly said. “(It’s) just a real testament to how much they care about these kids playing football as well.”
Genesee had to seek approvalfrom the Idaho High School Activities Association for its set of two games in three days. Normally, teams must have at least five days between games.
Clearwater Valley, Prairie and Lapwai will also have short turnarounds the weeks they play Genesee, but only the Bulldogs will play more than one game on Mondays.
This weekend, Genesee won’t have required practices on Saturday and Sunday after its Friday game against Kamiah, Schnebly said. Instead, the team will hold an optional walk-through Sunday for the Monday game against Clearwater Valley.
So the team is preparing for two opponents in one week, which means more urgency and tempo in practice. In addition to making up for lost time, the team is trying to prepare physically for its biggest weekend of the season.
“Our strategy is kind of to be a little bit more aggressive in our practice manner,” Schnebly said. “With two games in three days, that’s a lot of conditioning, that’s a lot of back-to-back work. So we’re trying to focus one (practice) at a time and get it done.”
The Bulldogs already have some practice in dealing with an opponent on short notice.
Genesee beat Troy 64-52 last Friday in its first game back from quarantine, but several players, including quarterback Angus Jordan, didn’t rejoin the team until the day of the game out of an abundance of caution.
“For Angus Jordan to come off two weeks having only thrown the ball to his brother, to go out and throw for 400-some yards and run for 130-some — that’s a testament to some real tenacity and heart,” Schnebly said. “... So to have that type of game coming into this week, I felt like we don’t have to talk about adversity at all because they proved through that game they’re here through thick and thin.”
