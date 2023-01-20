SEATTLE — It took all of 45 games for the Kraken to match the win total from the franchise’s disappointing inaugural season.

It also landed Seattle a spot few expected the Kraken to see this season: first place.

Ryan Donato had two goals and an assist, and Andre Burakovsky scored 1:10 into overtime to give the Kraken a 4-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night.

