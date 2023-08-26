KENDRICK — The Kendrick football team showed little to no signs of rust as it began its Idaho Class 1A Division II title defense on Friday at home against nonconference opponent Council.

The Tigers scored touchdowns on all nine offensive possessions as they trounced the Lumberjacks 66-14.

“I thought we played well,” Kendrick coach Zane Hobart said. “There were still some of those first-game mistakes on both sides of the ball for us. But as a whole, I thought we played well.”

