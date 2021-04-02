Registration is open for Latah County Cal Ripken Baseball at latahcounty.siplay.com. The league is for players ages 8-12.
Player assessments will be held Saturday at Bear Den at Moscow Middle School. Opening Day is April 17, with the end-of-season tournament the first week of June.
Masks will be required in keeping with city and school district COVID-19 protocols. Cost is $126.75, plus a $10 Moscow field use fee. Fees include all practices, games and uniform.
Parents must have a digital copy of their player’s birth certificate ready at the time of registration for new players. Register and pay online at latahcounty.siplay.com.
The league also is looking for coaches, volunteers and umpires. For more information, email Aaron Schab at moscowcrvp@gmail.com.