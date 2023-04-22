Coaching can often be described as a “what have you done for me lately” business.

That phrase could accurately depict the basketball scene at the University of Idaho, with both the men’s and women’s programs undergoing changes.

The men receiving a coaching change was about as necessary as breakfast in the morning. But when it was announced that the university had agreed to mutually part ways with 15-year coaching veteran Jon Newlee, that was a bit of a curveball. Newlee earned more wins than any UI basketball coach, men’s or women’s, posting a 257-213 overall record in his 15 years with the program.