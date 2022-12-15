The Idaho men’s basketball team is off to its best start since the 2019-20 season, in large part thanks to forward Isaac Jones.

During the offseason, Vandals coach Zac Claus continuously talked about this year’s team being the most talented group he’s coached, and it’s been putting it on display.

Idaho’s 84-47 win Dec. 2 against Northern Illinois was the Vandals’ largest margin of victory against a Division I opponent since 2008 and was the fewest points allowed against a DI team since 2016.

Tags

Recommended for you