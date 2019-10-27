EUGENE, Ore. – In games like this, both teams desperately want the final possession and a viable chunk of time.
For the third time in five games, Washington State didn’t get it.
Anthony Gordon and the upset-minded Cougars scored a clutch go-ahead touchdown Saturday at Autzen Stadium but, critically, left a minute on the clock.
That was enough for Justin Herbert and No. 11 Oregon, which breezed downfield for a 26-yard field goal by Camden Davis on the final play of another dramatic Cougar loss in Pac-12 play, 37-35.
In a tense, back-and-forth struggle in which WSU trailed by 11 points early in the fourth quarter, the Cougars (4-4, 1-4) were left with bitter memories of a 38-34 loss at Arizona State two weeks earlier and, before that, an unconscionable 67-63 home loss to UCLA.
“This was the best game we played all year,” coach Mike Leach said. “We’d have more wins right now if we’d played like this all year. So we have to build from here. We took a step this week, even though the result was disappointing.”
The Cougars drove 90 yards for Gordon’s 5-yard touchdown strike to Brandon Arconado, followed by a Blake Mazza conversion kick for a 35-34 lead. A 43-yard catch-and-run by Tay Martin had been the centerpiece of the march.
But Herbert quickly moved the Ducks (7-1, 5-0) into scoring position, hitting Juwan Johnson for a key 24 yards to the Cougars 9-yard line. Three plays later, Davis drilled the winning kick, atoning for a flubbed PAT earlier in the night.
Gordon passed 32-for-50 for 406 yards, three touchdowns and two costly first-half interceptions, finding Arconado nine times for 130 yards and two scores.
But the star of the show was CJ Verdell, who rushed for 257 yards and three scores for the Ducks. Herbert went 21-of-30 for 222 yards, no scores and no picks.
The Cougars cut their deficit to 31-28 with 11 minutes left when Gordon found Arconado for a 19-yard touchdown, then hit the same receiver for a two-point conversion.
On Oregon’s next possession, WSU’s Willie Taylor pressured Herbert into a third-down misfire that prompted the Ducks to settle for a 30-yard field goal by Lewis with less than seven minutes remaining.
Gordon then threw three consecutive incompletions and the Cougars punted. But their embattled defense forged their own stop, giving Gordon and the offense another chance.
The win keeps alive Oregon’s hopes for a berth in the four-team College Football Playoff, which became more realistic with Oklahoma’s loss to Kansas State earlier in the day. None of the Ducks’ remaining four regular-season opponents has fewer than three losses, meaning UO’s biggest hurdle in its playoff quest might be the Pac-12 title game.
The Ducks relied heavily on their run game during a six-minute, 40-second drive capped by a short run by Verdell to take a 24-17 lead on the first series of the second half.
The Cougars stalled in the red zone on the ensuing possession and settled for a 23-yard field goal by Mazza. Verdell later broke loose for 35 yards to fuel a 75-yard touchdown drive capped by his 1-yarder to make it 31-20.
In an eventful first half with multiple video-review delays, each team conjured up touchdowns in the final two minutes to create a 17-17 tie at halftime.
Gordon threw a risky pass from the end zone that turned into a pick-6 by Jevon Holland, but the Cougars quickly marched downfield for Gordon’s 16-yard scoring pass to Renard Bell.
The interception was the second for Gordon, who earlier in the second quarter had thrown a perfect dart to a leaping Arconado in the end zone, only to see the slotback bobble the ball into the hands of Verone McKinley III.
The Cougs recovered from that one with a dogged short run by Max Borghi on their next series for a 10-9 lead. The Ducks had missed a conversion kick after an 89-yard touchdown romp by Verdell, but later succeeded on a two-point try.
For the half, Arconado made five catches for 85 yards.
The Ducks were without senior linebacker Troy Dye, who broke his thumb last week against Washington.
Washington State’s Travion Brown was ejected for targeting on Oregon running back Travis Dye, who went to the locker room after the hit and did not return. Travis Dye is the younger brother of Troy Dye.
Oregon 37, WSU 35
Stars of the game
CJ VERDELL rushed for 257 yards and three touchdowns for the Ducks. JUSTIN HERBERT completed 21 of 30 passes for 22 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. CAMDEN DAVIS kicked the winning 26-yard field goal as time expired. For the Cougars, ANTHONY GORDON went 32-for-50 for 406 yards, three scores and two intercetpions. BRANDON ARCONADO made nine receptions for 130 yards and two touchdowns. Cougars linebacker JAHAD WOODS made 13 tackles.
Turning point
It was no foregone conclusion Davis would connect on the decisive field goal. He had missed a PAT earlier and had muffed 20- and 27-yard field goals earlier in the season. But Herbert made the situation easier with a 24-yard pass to JUWON JOHNSON and a quarterback keeper to move the ball to the middle of the field.
Up next
The Cougars have a bye this week. They play California on Nov. 9 at Berkeley, Calif.