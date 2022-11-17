The pressure on Kendrick’s football team heading into this season might have wilted other teams. Expectations were high considering the Tigers entered the 2022 season after taking the Idaho Class 1A Division II state championship in pretty impressive fashion.

Add in a long winning streak and a defense that hadn’t allowed a single point in more than two months, and Kendrick’s young guns could have sat back on its laurels.

Instead, the Tigers (11-0) will ride a 14-game winning streak and will attempt to run it back at 5 p.m. Pacific on Friday when they take on Dietrich (11-0) in the state title game that takes place at Holt Arena in Pocatello.

