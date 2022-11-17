The pressure on Kendrick’s football team heading into this season might have wilted other teams. Expectations were high considering the Tigers entered the 2022 season after taking the Idaho Class 1A Division II state championship in pretty impressive fashion.
Add in a long winning streak and a defense that hadn’t allowed a single point in more than two months, and Kendrick’s young guns could have sat back on its laurels.
Instead, the Tigers (11-0) will ride a 14-game winning streak and will attempt to run it back at 5 p.m. Pacific on Friday when they take on Dietrich (11-0) in the state title game that takes place at Holt Arena in Pocatello.
Last year, Kendrick toppled Carey 34-20 in the state final to win the title for the first time in 18 years. The Tigers graduated just one player from that title team, so the pressure to return to the state championship was on even as the final whistle blew in the Kibbie Dome.
But coach Zane Hobart said he and his assistants don’t dwell on all of that.
“The kids just want to go out and play football,” Hobart said. “We don’t put pressure on the kids. We just encourage them to block out the outside noise.”
Kendrick scored 426 unanswered points, stretching from the first quarter of the Sept. 9 Wilbur-Creston-Keller game through the state semifinal-round game Saturday against Castleford at Bengal Field in Lewiston.
The Tigers’ success has been like playing someone in Madden with the controller shut off. However, the Blue Devils are coming in unblemished as well and have put up similar video game-like numbers.
Here’s how Kendrick can finish its storybook season:
With great play comes rest
Kendrick’s trio of Jagger Hewett, Ty Koepp and Wyatt Fitzmorris are a group any team would want offensively.
The only problem is it seems like its been forever since they’ve been on the field together for a full four quarters.
Even in the state playoffs, the Tigers haven’t had to play their starters for 48 minutes. Whether that’s a weakness or a strength is unknown.
It’s a strength because it means the starters have put games out of reach early. It’s a weakness because, much like the NFL preseason, it takes a while for players to adapt to playing four quarters.
Hobart swatted away any thought the inactivity throughout the season will be harmful.
“I honestly don’t think it’ll play a factor,” Hobart said. “They’ve come out and played full games before this season and it didn’t matter at all.”
Irresistible force meets immovable object
Kendrick’s defense has allowed 62 points all season. Fourty-eight of those came against Oakley in a four-point win Sept. 2. Although the offense is responsible for most all of the points during the streak, the defense clearly has been next-level good.
But the Tigers haven’t seen an offense as electric as Dietrich’s. The Blue Devils average a classification-high 58 points per game, six points better than Kendrick.
Taking care of assignments will be key.
“Everything remains as simple as it has been all year,” Hobart said. “When it comes down to it, every kid has a job and all they have to do is do their job correctly.”
Dietrich senior quarterback Cody Powers is as versatile as they come. He can hurt defenses with his legs and his arm.
“You have to take one thing away from him,” Hobart said. “With (Powers), I think you have to take away his running ability. We need to make him focus on throwing the ball more in this one.”
In five out of the past six years, Kendrick and Dietrich have come one game away from playing each other in the state tournament.
Now, it’ll finally happen. With everyone in this region knowing of how good the Tigers are, it’s time to find out if the Blue Devils stack up.
Dietrich won the state title in 2020 beating the same Carey team Kendrick downed in 2021 by a 34-28 decision.
The Blue Devils, who have made the playoffs 14 consecutive years, also have won at least one postseason game the past seven seasons and are 12-5 in the playoffs in that stretch.
Also like Kendrick, Dietrich returns many of the same players from last year’s team, so it’s a group familiar with seventh-year coach Rick Astle’s system.