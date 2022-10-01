From the moment he donned his first Bears jersey at Moscow Junior High School in the 1980s all the way to his time as Moscow High School athletic director almost four decades later, Lance Abendroth could almost always be spotted on a football field, basketball court or baseball diamond.
If he wasn’t watching or coaching Bears’ sporting events, Abendroth probably was spending time with his family, or maybe out golfing with his group of best friends who met in first grade at McDonald Elementary School all those years earlier.
The lifelong Moscow man helped lead the Bears’ boys basketball team to a state tournament appearance during his senior season in 1988-89.
Three years later, he helped the Moscow football team to the Idaho Class 3A state championship in 1992 as an assistant coach — a move that kickstarted 30 years of coaching, teaching and administrating in his hometown.
Abendroth died Thursday at Gritman Medical Center after a yearslong battle with melanoma. He was 51 years old.
“Lance was a Moscow guy at heart,” said Mike Pattinson, a close friend of Abendroth’s since they were in first grade. “He went to Moscow schools, played sports in Moscow. He was always integrally involved with Moscow kids.
“I think part of his lasting legacy is going to be the relationships he forged over the years, not only with adults or coaches, but most importantly the countless number of kids he affected and touched (over the years) even to this last week.”
A candlelight vigil honoring Abendroth was held Thursday at Moscow High School, drawing dozens of current and former Bears and community members despite the rainy weather.
Abendroth is survived by his wife, Lisha, and their two children, Barrett and Grant.
“Lance kept a real positive tone during this tough time,” Moscow School District superintendent Greg Bailey said. “He loved his job and just always wanted to be a part of what was going on. He was very dedicated to the students and his job as well as his family.”
Abendroth was diagnosed with melanoma, a type of skin cancer, in 2019. Lisha Abendroth was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022 and now is cancer free, according to a post on a GoFundMe fundraiser set up for the Abendroths.
Growing up, Abendroth was a standout baseball, football and basketball player for the Bears.
After graduating from Moscow High School in 1989, Abendroth went on to play football and basketball at Whitworth University in Spokane. He later returned to his hometown, graduating with two degrees from the University of Idaho.
Abendroth took up golf after his playing days were done and he regularly played with friends at the Moscow Elks Lodge Golf Club.
On Sunday, a fundraiser golf tournament for the Abendroth family will take place at the Moscow Elks.
More than 30 teams and 130 golfers will take part in the Abby Open, many flying in from out of town. The event also will include a silent auction.
“It’s created by a bunch of guys that have known Lance for years,” Pattinson said. “Anything we can do for the family, that’s where everybody’s hearts are at.”
Arrangements are pending with Short’s Funeral Chapel in Moscow.