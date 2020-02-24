Soon after coach Kyle Smith arrived on Washington State’s campus last spring, he began to “audit” his inherited Cougar basketball players on which opponent has been the “bugaboo” — the thorn in their sides.
“They’re like, ‘Stanford,’ ”Smith said, shaking his head at the thought of the Cardinal, who’ve beaten WSU 13 of the last 14 times, including a 26-point rout at Maples Pavilion on Jan. 11, and a 48-point Cougar loss in the Bay Area last season.
The Cougs, who would face Stanford in the Pac-12 tournament if the season ended today, at least moved a touch in the right direction. Employing an effective, altered defense, WSU hung around until late, when the versatile, hot-shooting Cardinal finally pulled away for a 75-57 win Sunday at Beasley Coliseum.
“Tell (Stanford) coach (Jerod) Haase we’ll have something else,” Smith said in jest. “We’re 0-2 on those, so we’ll have a new defense for the third one.”
In its home finale, WSU (14-14, 5-10 Pac-12) forced the Cardinal (18-9, 7-7) into a pair of prolonged scoring droughts, the second coming midway through the second period, and lasting 5:35.
The Cougars, who’d trailed by 12 points about seven minutes before then, snipped Stanford’s edge to 47-43 with 11:58 to play. CJ Elleby swished a baseline jumper and Jervae Robinson finished a scoop shot through contact to cap off an 8-0 spurt, which featured consecutive Cardinal giveaways (they had 14 in all).
The two were the offensive accelerants for a WSU team still missing injured point guard Isaac Bonton (hip). It shot 31.7 percent compared to Stanford’s 56 — the Cardinal were making more than half of their attempts from the floor all night.
Elleby posted his seventh double-double of the year with 22 points (7-of-19) and 10 boards. And, on senior night, senior Robinson had a career-high 14 points to go with six rebounds and five assists.
“No moral victories, but we competed much better, tried to play right,” Smith said. “Just gotta put the ball in the basket.”
The rest of the way, the Cougars got no closer than four points away from a deadlock. Out of a timeout, Stanford soared to an 18-5 run over the next five minutes, furnishing an insurmountable advantage with a long, bouncy lineup that locked up the paint, divvied the touches out well and created clear looks for itself. Star 6-foot-9 junior forward Oscar da Silva poured in 19 points and nabbed 10 rebounds; sharp-shooting guard Daejon Davis had 17 points and driving guard Tyrell Terry chipped in 12 points and five assists. Four others scored six-plus points.
“They really are playing five guards out there, and da Silva’s a 6-9, 6-10 guard,” Smith said. “Really skillful, good around the basket. He just puts you in a pickle.”
Wazzu went 7-for-30 from distance — with Elleby accounting for four of those — and lost some mojo with forward Tony Miller (eight points, five boards) and guard Noah Williams contending with late foul trouble.
“We need all our bullets,” Smith said.
Added senior forward Jeff Pollard: “We were guarding them well … then we kinda ran out of gas. Foul trouble kinda snuck up on us.
“We just got away from our game plan.”
The Cougs started cold but offensive rebounding and sound defense permitted a rally. A quick, pull-up 3 from the wing by Elleby and a duck-under layup from Miller tied it at 18-all with seven minutes left in the first half.
But Stanford answered with back-to-back triples from Isaac White and Davis, and after a Wazzu timeout, the Cardinal kept rolling, sprinting ahead on a 13-1 run. WSU didn’t net a shot for around four minutes during the spree.
The Cougs kept it manageable after Elleby broke the drought with a transition 3, followed by an Aljaz Kunc layin off a cross-court pass from Robinson to close the half. Stanford responded with a 10-4 spurt out of intermission, during which Davis scored seven points in 1:30.
Trailling from wire-to-wire, the Cougars absorbed their fourth straight loss.
“For 30 minutes or so, we were fighting, we were competing,” Smith said. “They just shot the ball really well.
“Obviously, we played much better here against Stanford than we did down there, so that’s some confidence. … If we’re gonna get good in this league, we’re gonna have to put that one away.”
SENIOR NIGHT — Robinson, Pollard and Deion James — who’s missed the season with a heart problem but has remained in Pullman to finish a master’s degree — were honored before the game. After the final buzzer sounded, Pollard and Robinson kissed the Cougar logo.
Robinson, a transfer last year out of Otero Junior College (Colo.), said his “time in Pullman just taught me to be a man.” He’s been lauded several times by Smith for his role as a vocal leader and defensive workhorse.
Pollard, who’s been with the Cougs for four years, has been a consistent captain all year, a defensive director and a fundamentals-minded scoring threat at times.
“When I started going home for the summers, I started referring to Pullman as home, rather than Utah,” he said. “So, it truly is a unique place, it’s gonna have a special place in my heart for the rest of my life.”
STANFORD (18-9)
Jones 3-4 0-0 9, da Silva 6-10 5-8 19, Davis 6-12 3-4 17, Terry 3-7 4-5 12, Wills 2-3 2-2 6, White 2-3 0-0 6, Delaire 2-4 2-2 6, Keefe 0-0 0-0 0, Kisunas 0-0 0-0 0, Beskind 0-0 0-0 0, Fitzmorris 0-0 0-0 0, Herenton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-43 16-21 75.
WASHINGTON ST. (14-14)
Elleby 7-19 4-4 22, Pollard 1-4 2-2 4, Cannon 1-1 2-4 5, Robinson 5-16 2-2 14, Williams 1-8 0-0 2, Miller 3-5 2-4 8, Kunc 1-3 0-0 2, Rodman 0-2 0-0 0, Rapp 0-1 0-0 0, Henson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-60 12-16 57.
Halftime_Stanford 36-29. 3-Point Goals_Stanford 11-23 (Jones 3-3, White 2-3, da Silva 2-4, Terry 2-5, Davis 2-7, Wills 0-1), Washington St. 7-30 (Elleby 4-9, Robinson 2-10, Cannon 1-1, Henson 0-1, Miller 0-2, Rodman 0-2, Williams 0-2, Pollard 0-3). Fouled Out_Miller. Rebounds_Stanford 28 (da Silva 10), Washington St. 30 (Elleby 10). Assists_Stanford 13 (Terry 5), Washington St. 10 (Robinson 5). Total Fouls_Stanford 16, Washington St. 18.
