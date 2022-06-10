RENTON — Seahawks coach Pete Carroll acknowledged Thursday the team was caught off-guard by the decision of receiver DK Metcalf to skip mandatory minicamp as he angles for a contract extension.
But Carroll said “I am not less optimistic’’ that a deal will ultimately get done with Metcalf, who is likely seeking an extension in the four-year, $100 million range to rival that of A.J. Brown, his former Ole Miss teammate who recently got that same deal from the Eagles. Brown and Metcalf share the same agent, Tory Dandy.
Carroll noted Metcalf showed up for the beginning of the team’s voluntary offseason program in April, which had signaled to the team that Metcalf would take part in everything.
A source told The Seattle Times the team considers Metcalf’s absence from minicamp — which ended Thursday — unexcused.
“It was a decision that he had to make,’’ Carroll said. “And you know, we missed him. He had done a nice job and contributed, being part of everything that we’d done. And then just he’s not here. So I can’t say much for what he hasn’t done here. We’d love to have him with us.’’
Carroll said the team has been in negotiations with Metcalf on a new deal and said “we’ve really intended to get that done” this offseason.
Metcalf is entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2022, due to make $3.9 million. But it has been the team’s custom to sign rookies they want to keep to extensions before the final year of the rookie contract, like Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner, Earl Thomas, and others have done during the last decade.
Typically those have been completed in the late spring or during the summer or right as training camp begins. Carroll intimated the team was working on a similar timeline for Metcalf.