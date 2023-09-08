ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Seattle manager Scott Servais had a big smile when he started his postgame media session by saying you got hit to win on the road before adding “unless you got great pitching.”

That’s exactly what the Mariners got Thursday night.

Luis Castillo went six innings to win his sixth consecutive decision, Mike Ford drove in a run and the Mariners beat the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 in a matchup of playoff contenders.

