TORONTO — The Seattle Mariners gave Luis Castillo a three-run lead before he threw his first pitch in Friday’s wild-card opener against the Toronto Blue Jays.

It was all the support he would need, and more.

Castillo and Andrés Muñoz combined on a shutout, Cal Raleigh hit a two-run homer and the Mariners won in their first postseason game since 2001, beating the Blue Jays 4-0.

