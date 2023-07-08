HOUSTON — Luis Castillo threw seven strong innings, Mike Ford had a bases-clearing double during a nine-run fourth for Seattle, and the Mariners beat the Houston Astros 10-1 on Friday night.

Kolten Wong drove in two runs in the fourth, starting the scoring with an RBI single and concluding it with a two-out double. He was thrown out trying to stretch it into a triple.

The Mariners had their biggest inning since they plated nine in the second inning against the Los Angeles Angels on Sept. 2, 2016.

