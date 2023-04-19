BOSTON — Jayson Tatum knew what was coming and waited for his moment.

His team leading by 10 with less than three minutes to play, he hawked Atlanta’s Trae Young as he dribbled on the right wing and tried to lead Tatum into a screen.

But the Celtics All-Star brushed it off and stretched to swat Young’s attempt at a step-back 3-pointer. The loose ball was scooped up by Derrick White and tossed ahead to a streaking Tatum for an one-handed dunk.

