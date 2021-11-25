SALT LAKE CITY — The Washington State volleyball team had an outside shot of winning the Pac-12 Conference title. That all evaporated Wednesday, thanks to being shorthanded for the fourth consecutive match.
Freshman opposite-side hitter Katy Ryan finished with 10 kills, but the Cougars couldn’t overcome the performance of Dani Drews as No. 17 Utah beat No. 21 Washington State 25-22, 25-18, 25-23 in conference play before 1,780 fans at the Jon M. Huntsman Center.
The Cougars (19-10, 13-6) headed into the final week of play just two matches behind No. 13 UCLA and No. 12 Washington in the standings. But the Bruins (23-4, 16-4) swept California and the Huskies (23-4) beat Colorado 3-1 to end Washington State’s hopes.
The Cougars played without junior outside hitter Pia Timmer, who hasn’t played since the Nov. 12 win at California.
Then Drews took charge of this match for the Utes (20-8, 13-6), who climbed back into a tie for third place in the conference with the win against Washington State. Drews had 21 kills and 15 digs, finishing with a .283 attack percentage. Utah had 52 total kills and an attack percentage of .240 in the match.
Zoe Weatherington chipped in 11 kills for Utah. Stef Jankiewicz added 43 assists. Vanessa Ramirez contributed 21 digs and Megan Yett had 14 in the only matchup between the two teams this season thanks to the unbalanced schedule.
Junior setter Hannah Pukis tallied 20 assists for the Cougars, who now are 15-2 in three-set matches this season and 4-7 against ranked opponents. Senior outside hitter Penny Tusa, junior defensive specialist Julia Norville and junior defensive specialist Karly Basham each had 11 digs as Washington State had an attack percentage of just .111 in the match, the ninth time this season it has hit below .200 this season.
The Cougars close out the regular season at 1 p.m. Saturday at Washington. The NCAA selection show will be Sunday.