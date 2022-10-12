The kicker and punter position has a rich history at the University of Idaho.

From 2016-21, Cade Coffey converted 38 field goals, fifth-most all-time in school history. His 228 career points ranks No. 6 at Idaho.

Before Coffey, Austin Rehkow racked up several awards along the way, including being a Lou Groza Award semifinalist in 2015 and a Walter Camp All-American in 2014.

